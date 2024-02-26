Witness The Last Supper Come To Life In THE LIVING LORD'S SUPPER At The Rose Center Theater

This Easter season, the Rose Center Theater in Westminster, California, invites audiences to experience a unique and moving theatrical production with the presentation of "The Living Lord's Supper." This musical performance brings the iconic painting by Leonardo da Vinci to life, offering an exploration of faith, fellowship, and the timeless message of the Last Supper.

"The Living Lord's Supper" features talented actors portraying Jesus and his disciples, each sharing their personal journeys and grappling with the profound significance of the gathering. Through powerful music and engaging storytelling, the production delves into themes of love, loyalty, and the challenges of faith. "This is not just a performance; it's an experience," says Tim Nelson, Managing Artistic Director of theRose Center Theater. "We are excited to share this powerful story with audiences of all ages and backgrounds, offering a unique way to reflect and celebrate the Easter season."

Tickets

"The Living Lord's Supper" will be presented at the Rose Center Theater for one night only, on Wednesday, March 27th, with two performances at 6:30 PM and 8:30 PM. Tickets are available now online at rosecentertheater.com/events. Don't miss this opportunity to witness a truly unforgettable Easter event.