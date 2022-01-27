Vanguard University to Present MAMMA MIA! Directed by Nikki Snelson

Vanguard University's department of theatre arts will present the smash hit Broadway musical, Mamma Mia. The production is presented in the Lyceum Theater on the Vanguard University campus, beginning February 25th, 2022, and running three weekends through March 13th.

"I'm so thrilled to get the opportunity to put my spin on Mamma Mia at Vanguard University. Mamma Mia is an upbeat and invigorating musical about relationships, love, loss, and forgiveness, featuring the iconic music of global superstars ABBA! You'll laugh. You'll cry. You'll dance in the aisles." -Director, Nikki Snelson

Nikki Snelson is a director, choreographer and actress working on Broadway and beyond for the last 20 years. Ms. Snelson is most recognized for her performance of Brooke Wyndam in the original Broadway and MTV cast of Legally Blonde. Snelson originated the role of Winnie Tate in the Broadway revival of Annie Get Your Gun (starring Bernadette Peters). She was also seen on Broadway in Sweet Charity (starring Christina Applegate). Nikki played "Cassie" in the National Tour of A Chorus Line and also performed in the Broadway National Tours of Beauty and the Beast, Showboat, Hello, Dolly, and Jonathan Larson's Tick Tick...Boom (Susan). Snelson originated the role of The Mad Hatter in Frank Wildhorn's Wonderland. Nikki played Velma in Chicago at Maine State Theater and Sally Bowles in Cabaret at The Napa Valley Opera House. Snelson was featured in the groundbreaking documentary Every Little Step as well in the major motion pictures, Reefer Madness and Across the Universe. On the small screen, Nikki has been seen on Desperate Housewives and All My Children. Nikki plays Janelle Kincaid in the upcoming web series Ms. Guidance. Snelson provides the voice and CGI for Rockstar Games' Midnight Club Los Angeles and Red Dead Redemption. She received her training in Musical Theatre from Boston Conservatory. Nikki grew up in the St Louis area and made her professional debut at the St Louis Muny. She has directed, choreographed, and taught in Argentina, Chile, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Ireland, Scotland, Paris, London and many more. She is an artist in residence at Singapore's famed theater school, Lasalle College of the Arts. Nikki is the Artist Director of Rochester Broadway Theater League's Summer Stars program. Her directing credits include: Ain't Misbehavin, World Goes Round, Gypsy, Wedding Singer, Pajama Game, Cabaret, Legally Blonde, and A Chorus Line. Nikki has choreographed for Elton John's Life Ball in Vienna., The Young and the Restless, The Miss America pageant and the upcoming The Funny Dance Show on E! Nikki recently created, wrote, choreographed, and directed the critically acclaimed A Not So Silent Night for Vanguard University. In 2020, Ms. Snelson directed and choreographed Chicago in Singapore. Most recently, Nikki wrote, directed, choreographed, and edited an original film entitled Ready, Set, GO at Vanguard. Nikki resides in Orange County, California with her husband and 3-year-old son. Nikki is the CEO of Musical Theatre Mayhem, a triple threat workshop series featuring major Broadway stars.

Mamma Mia synopsis: On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the Greek island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter, and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit for any theatre. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

This production is suitable for ages teens and older.

All performances are presented on the campus of Vanguard University, in the Lyceum Theater. Ticket prices are $20 for general admission and $16 for seniors, children, college students and groups. Tickets may be purchased at www.vanguardtickets.com or by calling the Theatre Department box office at 714-668-6145.

Performance dates and times are February 25, 26, and March 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12 at 7:30pm; February 26, 27 and March 5, 6, 12, and 13th at 2:00pm.

For more information about Vanguard University, visit www.vanguard.edu; for additional information about the Theatre Department visit www.vanguard.edu/theatre.