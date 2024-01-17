VIDEO: Watch Jessica Vosk Returns To Segerstrom January 26th

Jessica Vosk returns to Segerstrom to make up her postponed concert, originally scheduled for Friday, September 29 on Friday, January 26 at 8 pm. See a clip from her last performance at the venue below!

“Jessica Vosk is, in fact, better than good. Jessica Vosk is better than great. Jessica Vosk is this generation’s Bette Midler, she is this generation’s Barbra Streisand, she is this generation’s Liza Minnelli.” - BroadwayWorld

Broadway vocal sensation Jessica Vosk—known for her standout performances in Wicked and Fiddler on the Roof—returns after sold-out shows in Samueli Theater with a new performance in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall!

California Dreamin’ highlights Vosk’s love of the inspiring California songwriters of the 1960s and ‘70s, whose beautiful harmonies and trailblazing songwriting formed the soundtrack to her earliest musical memories. She celebrates writers including Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, David Crosby, Linda Ronstadt, John Phillips and The Mamas & the Papas, the Eagles’ Don Henley and Glenn Frey, and others who created the West Coast pop sound that defined an era. In a show created with renowned music director Mary-Mitchell Campbell and acclaimed director James Darrah, who collaborated with Vosk on the fabulous Great Performances production “The Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood,” Vosk takes us inside Laurel Canyon, the intimate California community that launched a thousand hits and ignited new directions in songwriting.

Hear Vosk’s rich vocals on songs she makes both “of their time” and of ours in a new performance from one of today’s most gifted and captivating performers.



