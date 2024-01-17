VIDEO: Watch Jessica Vosk Returns To Segerstrom January 26th

Performing January 26, 2024 at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
2024 Laguna Beach Music Festival Returns In February Photo 3 2024 Laguna Beach Music Festival Returns In February
Review: OC Welcomes Weekend Holiday Concerts from Megan Hilty and Linda Eder Photo 4 Review: OC Welcomes Weekend Holiday Concerts from Megan Hilty and Linda Eder

Jessica Vosk returns to Segerstrom to make up her postponed concert, originally scheduled for Friday, September 29 on Friday, January 26 at 8 pm. See a clip from her last performance at the venue below!

Jessica Vosk is, in fact, better than good. Jessica Vosk is better than great. Jessica Vosk is this generation’s Bette Midler, she is this generation’s Barbra Streisand, she is this generation’s Liza Minnelli.”  - BroadwayWorld

Broadway vocal sensation Jessica Vosk—known for her standout performances in Wicked and Fiddler on the Roof—returns after sold-out shows in Samueli Theater with a new performance in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall! 

California Dreamin’ highlights Vosk’s love of the inspiring California songwriters of the 1960s and ‘70s, whose beautiful harmonies and trailblazing songwriting formed the soundtrack to her earliest musical memories. She celebrates writers including Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, David Crosby, Linda Ronstadt, John Phillips and The Mamas & the Papas, the Eagles’ Don Henley and Glenn Frey, and others who created the West Coast pop sound that defined an era. In a show created with renowned music director Mary-Mitchell Campbell and acclaimed director James Darrah, who collaborated with Vosk on the fabulous Great Performances production “The Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood,” Vosk takes us inside Laurel Canyon, the intimate California community that launched a thousand hits and ignited new directions in songwriting. 

Hear Vosk’s rich vocals on songs she makes both “of their time” and of ours in a new performance from one of today’s most gifted and captivating performers.







RELATED STORIES - Costa Mesa

1
Drag Brunch Returns To Segerstrom Center For The Arts This February Photo
Drag Brunch Returns To Segerstrom Center For The Arts This February

Drag Brunch Is Back At Segerstrom Center for the Arts! Enjoy a fabulous brunch with live performances by drag queens at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Contact Segerstrom Center for the Arts for more information.

2
2024 Laguna Beach Music Festival Returns In February Photo
2024 Laguna Beach Music Festival Returns In February

The Philharmonic Society and Laguna Beach Live! are excited to announce the 2024 Laguna Beach Music Festival, featuring Grammy-nominated violinist Anne Akiko Meyers as Festival Artistic Director. Meyers will lead a week of inventive and thought-provoking musical collaborations, including a world premiere by Philip Glass. Don't miss this incredible event from February 12 to February 18.

3
VIDEO: Take a Look Back at The Plays of Craig Lucas at South Coast Repertory Photo
VIDEO: Take a Look Back at The Plays of Craig Lucas at South Coast Repertory

South Coast Repertory has released a look back at its productions of Craig Lucas's work in honor of its production of 'Prelude to a Kiss, The Musical', running April 5-May 4, 2024. Check out the video retrospective here!

4
Segerstrom Center For The Arts And Santa Ana Public Library Partner To Offer Dance And Mus Photo
Segerstrom Center For The Arts And Santa Ana Public Library Partner To Offer Dance And Music To Local Communities

Segerstrom Center for the Arts and Santa Ana Public Library are partnering to bring dance and music to local communities.

From This Author - Joshua Wright

Joshua Wright, a native of Boston, MA, has been captivated by Broadway since childhood. When he's not penning articles for BroadwayWorld.com, Joshua can be found swimming at the local pool, crafti... Joshua Wright">(read more about this author)

VIDEO: Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In MayVIDEO: Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In May
VIDEO: Cecilia Violetta Lopez on FRIDA at Opera OrlandoVIDEO: Cecilia Violetta Lopez on FRIDA at Opera Orlando
VIDEO: Patti Murin & Caissie Levy Sing FROZEN & More at Disney WorldVIDEO: Patti Murin & Caissie Levy Sing FROZEN & More at Disney World
VIDEO: HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED is a wonderful artistic journeyVIDEO: HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED is a wonderful artistic journey

Videos

Watch Jessica Vosk Returns To Segerstrom January 26th Video
Watch Jessica Vosk Returns To Segerstrom January 26th
Take a Look Back at The Plays of Craig Lucas at South Coast Repertory Video
Take a Look Back at The Plays of Craig Lucas at South Coast Repertory
LES BALLETS DE MONTE-CARLO Comes To Segerstrom Center for the Arts Video
LES BALLETS DE MONTE-CARLO Comes To Segerstrom Center for the Arts
View all Videos

Costa Mesa SHOWS
Laguna Dance Festival in Costa Mesa Laguna Dance Festival
Laguna Playhouse (2/23-2/25)
Student Pianists in Recital in Costa Mesa Student Pianists in Recital
Bertea Hall Salmon Recital Hall (5/05-5/05)
Pageant of the Masters 2024 Production - “À La Mode: The Art of Fashion” in Costa Mesa Pageant of the Masters 2024 Production - “À La Mode: The Art of Fashion”
Festival of Arts (12/04-8/30)
Opera Chapman: in Costa Mesa Opera Chapman:
Musco Center for the Arts Main Stage (4/19-4/21)
48th Annual Sholund Scholarship Concert in Costa Mesa 48th Annual Sholund Scholarship Concert
Musco Center for the Arts Main Stage (5/11-5/11)
Laguna Dance Festival in Costa Mesa Laguna Dance Festival
Laguna Playhouse (2/23-2/25)
Aladdin in Costa Mesa Aladdin
Segerstrom Center for the Arts (5/07-5/12)
A BROADWAY BIRTHDAY: Sondheim, Lloyd Webber, and Friends! in Costa Mesa A BROADWAY BIRTHDAY: Sondheim, Lloyd Webber, and Friends!
Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall (3/28-3/28)
Matt Doyle in Costa Mesa Matt Doyle
Samueli Theater (5/02-5/04)
Twelfth Night, or What You Will in Costa Mesa Twelfth Night, or What You Will
Musco Center for the Arts (2/15-2/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You