VIDEO: Segerstrom Center Inspires Theatregoers With 'Our Ghost Light Is On'

Segerstrom Center For the Arts have created an inspiring video, titled 'Our Ghost Light Is On' to remind patrons that there is hope during this difficult time.

"Just a few months ago, our lives felt so different. During this intermission, we remind you, our neighbors, friends, patrons and beloved community, that our stage is never truly dark," the video's caption reads.

"We will always be a beacon of creativity, passion, hope and imagination. Until we can meet in person again, your Segerstrom Center family."

Watch the video below!

