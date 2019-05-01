UC Irvine Announces Summer Music Program for Adults

UC Irvine's Claire Trevor School of the Arts is launching its new "fantasy music camp" for adult solo musicians wanting stage and performance experience named "In The Band." The 8-week program begins Thursday, July 22 and culminates Saturday, September 14, 2019, with a gig at the Anaheim House of Blues. This exciting program gives you the coaching necessary to become a "member of the band!"

Are you a solo musician looking to join a band? Have you ever wished you could take your love of singing or playing a musical instrument to the next level? Have you ever wanted to be in a band, but couldn't find like-minded musicians? Have you had dreams of performing in front of family and friends in a real arena setting? The "In The Band" program will place you in a band, give you professional coaching, then the opportunity to show off what you've learned.

"In The Band" provides adult solo musicians, ages 21+ with opportunities to learn, collaborate and perform. With oversite by CTSA Music Department faculty and Pop, R&B, Jazz and Latin Jazz performer, Bobby Rodriguez and, guidance and coaching from an expert musician, you'll learn what it takes to play harmoniously with others.

The cost of the camp is modest, and payment plans are available. And, if you register anytime in May, you will receive a 15% discount by using the code: MAYPROMO when you register.

For more information and to register for the program, visit at: intheband.arts.uci.edu

About UCI Claire Trevor School of the Arts: As UCI's creative laboratory, the Claire Trevor School of the Arts explores and presents the arts as the essence of human experience and expression, through art forms ranging from the most traditional to the radically new. The international faculty works across a wide variety of disciplines, partnering with others across the campus. National-ranked programs in art, dance, drama, and music begin with training but end in original invention. Students come to UCI to learn to be citizen-artists, to sharpen their skills and talents, and to become the molders and leaders of world culture. For more information, visit www.arts.uci.edu.

About the University of California, Irvine: Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 36,000 students and offers 222 degree programs. It's located in one of the world's safest and most economically vibrant communities and is Orange County's second-largest employer, contributing $5 billion annually to the local economy. For more on UCI, visit www.uci.edu.





