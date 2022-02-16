Transcendence Theatre Company To Participate in the 10th annual TEDxSonomaCounty 2022: Emergence

Transcendence Theatre Company, the award-winning, Sonoma County based theatre company, has been chosen to participate in the annual TEDxSonomaCounty (a local, independently organized event licensed by TED) on Saturday, March 5th, 1pm - 4pm in the Jackson Theater at Sonoma Country Day School. TEDxSonomaCounty brings local voices and leading experts together to share their big ideas in technology, entertainment, and design. www.tedxsonomacounty.com

Transcendence Theatre Company's mission is to create extraordinary experiences that inspire all to cherish life and live it to the fullest. Creatively led by Artistic Director Amy Miller with performances from some of Broadway's finest talent, Transcendence demonstrates how live theatre has the remarkable ability to heal, inspire, and empower audiences to rise beyond limits and emerge from the challenges of the pandemic and create a new world together.

"We are very honored to participate in this prestigious event" said Amy Miller, Transcendence's Artistic Director. "We are thrilled to explore how theatre can inspire us to overcome challenges and emerge boldly into the future."

Miller, along with Transcendence performing artists, will present a talk and performance on Emergence in the Arts.

Cast members include Belinda Allyn (Allegiance), Meggie Cansler Ness (Wicked), Arielle Crosby (Motown the Musical), Tony Gonzalez (Mamma Mia), Adam Jacobs (Aladdin), Colin McAdoo (Soul Doctor), and Amy Miller (42nd Street).

Creative team includes Tony Gonzales (Director), Matt Smart (Musical Director), Alisha Ramos-Epps (Production Manager), and Maggie Simental (Production Stage Manager).

Music Team includes Juan Carreon (Drums), Lucas Chen (Cello), Caroline McCaskey (Violin), and Matt Smart (Keyboard).

For ticket information visit www.tedxsonomacounty.com