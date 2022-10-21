Tony-Winning Musical AVENUE Q Runs Now Through October 23 At The Gem Theatre

AVENUE Q is showing now through October 23 at Garden Grove's historic GEM THEATRE presented by the award-winning One More Productions - one of Southern California's leading musical theater companies.

Part flesh, part felt and packed with heart, AVENUE Q is the laugh-out-loud musical that tells the timeless story of a bright-eyed college grad named Princeton. When he arrives in the city with big dreams and a tiny bank account, he has to move into a shabby apartment all the way out on AVENUE Q. Still, the neighbors seem nice. There, he meets Kate (the girl next door), Lucy (the slut), Rod (the Republican), Trekkie (the internet entrepreneur), superintendent Gary Coleman (yes, that Gary Coleman) and other new friends! Together, they struggle to find jobs, dates, and their ever-elusive purpose in life.

AVENUE Q is an adult show which includes strong language and sexual overtones, inappropriate for younger audiences. It may be appropriate for audiences age 17 or older, however, parental discretion is advised.

AVENUE Q is directed by Damien Lorton. The cast includes Ryan Addison as Brian; Joy Arzaga as Christmas Eve; Peter Crisafulli as Nicky/Trekkie Monster/Bad Idea Bear; Tickwanya Jones as Gary Coleman; Alexandra Kyte as Mrs. T/Bad Idea Bear; Cassidy Love as Kate Monster/Lucy T. Slut; and Matthew Rangel as Princeton/Rod. The performances backed by a live band.

Performances: September 29 thru October 23 at The Gem Theatre, 12852 Main Street, Garden Grove, CA. Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 2 pm. Opening Night Gala is October 1. On Saturday, October 8 and October 15, there is a show at 2 pm and 8 pm. The Post Show Talk Back is on October 7.

General admission tickets are $50 each, $35 for seniors (60 and over), $35 for children (12 and under), and $40 for seniors (60 and over) for Saturday and Sunday matinees. Student Rush tickets are Thursday and Friday shows only at $25 each, available at the Box Office before the show with proof of valid student identification card. Additional restrictions may apply. Opening Gala Night Event tickets for Saturday, October 1 are $75 each and ticket holders receive an exclusive invitation to attend the catered champagne reception Gala with the cast which begins at 6:45 pm.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call One More Productions at (714) 741-9550 or visit the website at www.theGEMoc.com.

Photos by Ron Lyon.