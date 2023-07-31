Timeless Classic MAN OF LA MANCHA is Coming to the Rose Center Theater

The Rose Center Theater will present "Man of La Mancha," a Tony Award-winning Broadway masterpiece, which will run from September 10th to September 23rd. This highly anticipated "Anniversary Production" celebrates three years since the unforgettable outdoor Covid Concert in 2020, now brought indoors in all its glory to captivate hearts and souls. Directed and musically directed by the talented Tim Nelson, "Man of La Mancha" promises a live theater experience that will inspire and leave audiences in awe.

Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes' literary masterpiece "Don Quixote," the musical takes audiences on an unforgettable adventure into the mind of an aging, eccentric knight-errant. Imprisoned during the Spanish Inquisition, Cervantes captivates his fellow prisoners by transforming into the chivalrous Don Quixote. Embarking on a daring quest to right all wrongs and become a true "Man of La Mancha," Quixote's journey becomes a tapestry of hope, honor, and the pursuit of dreams.

"We are excited to bring this indomitable spirit of Don Quixote to life on our stage," said Director Tim Nelson. "The story of 'Man of La Mancha' resonates deeply with its themes of hope, love, and the power to dream. We can't wait to share this extraordinary story with our community."

Featuring iconic songs such as "The Impossible Dream," a soaring anthem of hope and idealism that will inspire audiences to reach beyond the ordinary and dream the impossible; "Dulcinea," a tender ballad where Quixote passionately serenades his beloved Aldonza, seeing the beauty in her that she cannot see herself; and "I, Don Quixote," an exuberant declaration of Quixote's identity and purpose as a knight-errant, setting the stage for his remarkable journey - "Man of La Mancha" promises a theatrical experience like no other.

The Rose Center Theater invites audiences to immerse themselves in a world where reality blurs with imagination and the power of love and hope transcends all boundaries. Book your tickets now and secure your seats for "Man of La Mancha" at the Rose Center Theater. This extraordinary musical promises to leave you inspired and uplifted, so don't delay - limited engagements may sell out fast!

Performance Dates & Times:

Opening Night: Sunday, September 10 at 2:00 PM

7:30 PM Evening Performances: September 15-16 and 22-23

2:00 PM Matinee Performances: September 10 and 17

Closing Performance: Saturday, September 23 at 7:30 PM

The run time for the show is approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes, including intermission. Recommended ages for the audience are 6 and above.

For tickets and more information, visitClick Here or call 714-793-1150 ext. 1. The Rose Center Theater offers discounted rates for groups of 20+ and for military & first responder patrons.

Don't miss the chance to witness the inspiring tale of Don Quixote and his quest for the impossible dream. Join us at the Rose Center Theater for this unforgettable "Man of La Mancha" production, where the power of hope and love comes to life on stage in a way you've never seen before.

About Rose Center Theater: The Rose Center Theater is a community-based performing arts center located in Westminster, CA. Dedicated to delivering exceptional artistic experiences to its audiences, the theater produces a diverse range of musicals, plays, concerts, and other performing arts events. With a mission to enrich the community through the transformative power of the arts, the Rose Center Theater continues to be a cultural hub for residents and visitors alike.