Tickets On Sale Now For The Curtis Theatre's 3rd Annual Page To Stage Playwright's Festival

The Curtis Theatre's 3rd Annual Page to Stage Playwright's Festival

Buy tickets at the Curtis Theatre in Brea for the third annual Page to Stage Playwrights Festival: "That's What She Said!" With a mission to provide a platform for the female voice, this festival fosters rising artists and nurtures new plays by providing playwrights an opportunity to showcase their works to audiences in our community. This year's festival is directed by Heather Enriquez and produced in conjunction with the That's What She Said Women Writers Collective. Each performance is a staged reading of a new and exciting script by a female playwright.

August 26, 2022 - 8 pm - Three Short Works

Invisible by Victoria Z. Daly

Directed by Kathy Paladino

When a woman of a certain age starts to lose her looks and can't find work, her younger selves know exactly what she should do about it.

Organic by Jenna Jane

Directed by Kathy Paladino

In a future where everyone is enhancing their bodies with the latest tech, 81-year-old Donna Goldman is an anomaly - she's 100 percent organic. But now, there's a problem: She's dying. And a bionic body part is the only cure. Will cyborg Dr. Flores persuade her to abandon her sense of self to survive? This sci-fi drama explores the relationship between the body and the self.

Mab's Rabbits Written and Directed by Brenda Kenworthy

Elise keeps a deep secret in her closet. One day, that secret pops out, with an escort of rabbits, to confront her.

August 27, 2022 - 3 pm

Ptomaine Poison by Janice Liddell

Directed by Vanessa Evans

Marianne Williams and Mary-Lou LeBlanc have divergent histories and clash over racial issues as they meet for the first time. Their 14-year-old daughters are collaborating on a school project to commemorate one of the most significant events of the Civil Rights movement, the 1963 church bombing that killed four black girls and injured 22 others. The girls are convening at the LeBlanc home in an affluent white suburb of Birmingham to finalize and rehearse their skit. Their project and the attitudes of their respective mothers demonstrate that the racial past is not yet dead, but through new visions of the youth, including the friendship of their brothers, neither is hope.

August 27, 2022 - 8 pm

Parts & Pieces by Amy Tofte

Directed by Lizzy McCabe

Parker, who was adopted, arrives for a mediation with younger sister Mel after the death of their mother. Parker was born a girl named Marcy but has been living as gender neutral since leaving home about ten years ago. As executor of their mother's will, Mel is responsible for allocating a large portion of inheritance to Parker. Both siblings have reason to be bitter, but their clever mediator, Kipper, keeps the mood light and slowly uncovers the heart of the conflict between Parker and Mel.

August 28, 2022 - 3 pm

Too Close to Home by Leigh Flayton

Directed by Jill Cary Martin

This play is about the Hill family, which for years has revolved around the oldest daughter, Shelley, a mentally ill woman now in her late 30s. Shelley has been diagnosed with cancer, and her parents have enlisted her brother and sister to keep this information from Shelley in the fear that it might cause another suicide attempt. With an empathetic doctor who hasn't asked the question - who has the right to make Shelley's treatment decisions? - the family has some difficult choices to make, as well as secrets to keep

Tickets are on sale now at CurtisTheatre.com.