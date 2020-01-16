The Theatre Guild of Laguna Woods Village Will Present a Staged Reading Of a New Play With Music

The Theatre Guild of Laguna Woods Village, founded in 1966 and whose home theatre is one of the largest performing arts venues in Orange County, the 823-seat Laguna Woods Village Performing Arts Center, will be presenting a staged reading on February 20 of an abridged version of "Big Al, Freddie, & Barry."

A quirky coming-of-age story. Music from the rock group hailed as "America's greatest LOST Band" by former Rolling Stone music editor Mark Kemp. A tale of two childhood friends who independently find an unexpected second act-literally and figuratively-in late middle age.

"Big Al, Freddie, & Barry" is a one-man show that offers all of these elements rolled into one.

The play is a collaboration between Alan Bravin and Fred Cantor.

Bravin has had leading roles in a number of productions at the Laguna Woods Village Performing Arts Center; his most recent performance was as the male lead in the 2019 premiere of "Baby Boomer Blues" by veteran TV writer Phil Doran, staged by The Theatre Guild. He has also appeared in shows at the Long Beach Playhouse, the Cypress Civic Theatre, and the La Habra Depot Theatre.

Cantor developed and produced the rock musical "All Good Things," which premiered at the New York International Fringe Festival and featured Ryan Link, who had starred as Roger in "Rent" on Broadway. He also co-created the documentary, "America's Lost Band," which premiered at the Boston Film Festival, and the documentary short, "The High School That Rocked!", which won the Jury Award for Best Regional Documentary at the 2017 SENE Film, Music & Arts Festival.

The staged reading will be presented at Laguna Woods Village Clubhouse 7, 24111 Moulton Parkway, Laguna Woods. Doors open at 6:30 with light food & refreshments served prior to the reading. Admission is free for Theatre Guild members, $5 for non-members. Contact Mary Zolly, Theatre Guild Program Chair, https://www.lagunawoodsvillage.com/amenities/clubs/theatre-guild





