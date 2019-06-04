The Ninth Annual OC-centric New Play Festival Announced

In its ninth season, OC-centric: Orange County's New Play Festival stages four compelling works from Orange County playwrights - plays that tell stories you don't typically see in local theatre, stories that need to be told.

OC-centric, which has been awarded the honor of Orange County's "Best New Play Festival" by the OC WEEKLY, is the only theatre festival fully producing new works from dramatists who live in or hail from Orange County. This year's festival (August 15-25, 2019) is devoted to one-acts, and you can see all four of them at each performance.

The Plays



Beethoven and Misfortune Cookies by Joni Ravenna

Directed by Allison Bergman | Featuring Cedrick Terrell

A much-loved university music professor is abruptly fired after a white student complains about his frequent use of profanity and his decision to show a graphic image of a lynching in class. As Kabin Thomas tries to figure out "what's next," he also looks back at his life in the context of the blues, soul, and classical music he loves.

Magic Box, Evil Eye by Jordan R. Young

Directed by Shinshin Yuder Tsai | Featuring Deva Marie Gregory

In Monument Valley Tribal Park, a young urbanite photojournalist encounters a one-time Navajo code talker in a clash of cultures. This play questions the nature of integrity, and explores the ways we sometimes exploit each other despite our best intentions.

Still Moving by Ben Susskind

Directed by Roe Moore | Featuring Charlie Battaglia, Justin Budds and Jeff Friedman

Aiden, a shy, quadriplegic college freshman, leaves his parents for the first time in his life to attend an out-of-state school. His roommate, Landon, is tasked with caring for Aiden, feeding him, bathing him, and dressing him. The two open up to each other over the struggles of their home lives and Aiden's desperate attempts to overcome his disabilities.

Thump in the Night by Lydia Oxenham

Directed by Katie Chidester | Featuring Vercylanne Bustos, Ryan Goldsmith, Hayley Jackson, Kim Kiedrowski, Melinda Oschmann, Grayson Richmond, Kevi Rodriguez and Paisley Vaughn

Is investigating whether your elderly upstairs neighbor died in the middle of the night the best way to meet the rest of your neighbors? In this dark comedy, it is.

Show Schedule

8 evening performances:Th-Sat, August 15-17 and Th-Sat, August 22-24 @ 8pm

Sun, August 18 and Sun, August 25 @ 7pm

4 afternoon performances:

Sat-Sun, August 17-18 and Sat-Sun, August 24-25 @ 2pm

**Tickets go on sale July 1 @ BrownPaperTickets.com

**Reservations may also be made at (714) 902-5716 and www.oc-centric.com

Actors and directors from across Southern California collaborate with Chapman University theatre students in this destination new play event. Visit oc-centric.com in the coming weeks for playwright interviews, director and cast biographies and more.

OC-centric is produced by Tamiko Washington and Eric Eberwein and sponsored by the Department of Theatre and Dance at Chapman University.

www.oc-centric.com





