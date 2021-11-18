TV Icons Jane Lynch And Kate Flannery To Debut Their Acclaimed Cabaret Act At Segerstrom Center For The Arts

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced television icons Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery are bringing their acclaimed cabaret act, Two Lost Souls to the Samueli Theater this January for their Center debut performances. Expect evenings filled with music and laughter from (January 27-29) in an intimate cocktail venue.

Lynch met comedian and singer Kate Flannery in the 80s. and have performed songs at charity events together on and off throughout the years and began touring together several years ago.

Jane Lynch is an actress, singer, playwright, and author. She received an Emmy and Golden Globe for her portrayal of the iconic bully Sue Sylvester on Glee. She is currently the two-time Emmy Award-winning host of NBC's Hollywood Game Night and can be seen on Amazon Prime's The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel with her Emmy Award-winning performance as Sophie Lennon. In 2015, Jane embarked on her own live concert tour, See Jane Sing, with Kate Flannery, Tim Davis and The Tony Guerrero Quintet. Their holiday album, A Swinging Little Christmas hit Billboard's Top 10 Adult Contemporary chart. Kate Flannery is best known for her 9 seasons as Meredith the drunk on NBC's The Office and, more recently, her impressive run on ABC's Dancing With The Stars. Other recent TV appearances include New Girl, American Housewife, Another Period and Brooklyn Nine Nine. Kate was Jane Lynch's sidekick in her anti cabaret act, See Jane Sing, having played the Kennedy Center, Joe's Pub and 30 cities across the country. Her original cult comedy lounge act, the Lampshades regularly plays comedy festivals and in and around Hollywood.

Jane and Kate premiered Two Lost Souls in 2018 at New York City's legendary venue, The Carlyle.



The updated COVID-19 policy requires ticket holders to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to attend all indoor performances and events at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. "Fully vaccinated" means your performance is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose. To enter the theatre, please bring proof of vaccination, either your physical vaccination card, a picture of your vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record. Most California residents may request a digital vaccination record at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov. Guests over the age of 18 must bring photo ID.

Masks are required at all times for all patrons and visitors regardless of vaccination status in all indoor spaces at Segerstrom Center. Performance ticket holders who do not comply with these policies will not be admitted.