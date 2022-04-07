TOOTSIE is Coming to Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Tootsie, the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical, is coming to Segerstrom Center for a limited two-week engagement from May 31 to June 12. Tickets are available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa, or by calling (714) 556-2787; for inquiries about group ticket discounts for 10 or more, call the Group Services offices at (714) 755-0236.

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.

Tootsie features a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels).

Playwright Horn said, "I worked painfully hard to make it incredibly funny, hopefully touching at times, and to invite the audience to be a part of the humor, not just observers of it. No book of a musical exists without a score, and David Yazbek and I worked together to create this. I think the secret to a successful book is how seamlessly it can work with the score, that it feels like one person wrote it all. He and I laughed for 3 years non-stop creating this show, and I think that joy and left-of-center humor has its handprint throughout what you see onstage."

Horn continued, "When I watch audiences watch the show and hear that tsunami of communal laughter that just builds and builds throughout the night and lifts the ceiling, I wish I could let audiences know that writing the show was that exact same experience. David is insane in the most glorious way, and my absolute love of collaborating with him is a huge part of what makes the show so joyous."

The creative team for Tootsie includes director Dave Solomon (Broadway associate director), Broadway choreography by Denis Jones, associate choreographer Chip Abbott. The design team for Tootsie includes original scenic designer David Rockwell, tour scenic designer Christine Peters, costume designer William Ivey Long, associate costume designer Christopher Vergara, lighting designer Donald Holder, associate lighting designers Vivien Leone & Coby Chasman-Beck and assistant lighting designer Colleen Doherty, sound designer Brian Ronan, associate sound designer Cody Spencer, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, assistant hair and wig designer Loryn Pretorius. make-up design by Angelina Avallone. Casting is by Binder Casting, Chad Murnane CSA. Supervising Music Supervisor Andrea Grody, Music Supervision by Dean Sharenow, vocal & incidental arrangements by Andrea Grody, dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Simon Hale, and music coordination by Talitha Fehr.

Tootsie is based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the Columbia Pictures Motion Picture produced by Punch Productions and starring Dustin Hoffman. The National Tour of Tootsie is produced and managed by Troika Entertainment.

TOOTSIE PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

May 31 to June 12, 2022

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday Evenings at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Segerstrom Hall

Tickets start at $28.00

The Box Office - In Person Information

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Monday 10am - 2pm

Tuesday through Friday Noon- 5pm

Closed Saturday's and Sundays

Box Office Phone Information: (714) 556-2787 - Monday -Friday 10am-5pm

Online - SCFTA.org

Group Sales - (714) 755-0236

Audience Advisory:

Their current COVID-19 policy requires ticket holders aged 15 and older to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to attend all indoor performances and events at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Fully vaccinated means your performance is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose. To enter the theatre, please bring a photo ID (for guests over 18 years old) and proof of vaccination, either your physical vaccination card, a picture of your vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record. Most California residents may request a digital vaccination record at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov



Ticket holders without proof of vaccination can present a negative COVID-19 test (PCR taken within 48 hours or antigen taken within 24 hours) of the performance. Along with their ticket, attendees will need to bring either documentation of a negative COVID-19 test result, emailed result, or a picture of results showing a negative diagnosis as well as the date and their name. At-home tests will not be accepted.



As of April 1, masks are not required but are strongly recommended for all ticket holders.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is an innovative, nonprofit arts organization committed to supporting artistic excellence, creating impactful educational programs, and dedicated to engaging a culturally connected, inclusive and vital Orange County community for all, through the power of live performance.

As the leading cultural arts hub, the Center presents a variety of programming with performances by international dance companies, Broadway national tours, jazz and cabaret musicians, chamber orchestras and ensembles, comedy, and speaker series. Through the Education and Community Engagement departments, the Center also delivers family-friendly programming and performances on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza; these events include outdoor movie screenings, concerts, dance classes, diverse festivals and more.

With six venues on a beautiful multi-disciplinary campus, Segerstrom Center for the Arts proudly serves as the artistic home to three of the region's major performing arts organizations: Pacific Symphony, Philharmonic Society of Orange County and Pacific Chorale as well as two independently acclaimed organizations: Tony Award®-winning South Coast Repertory and a site designated as the future home of the Orange County Museum of Art. Segerstrom Center is also home to the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School and Studio D, Arts School for All Abilities.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts applauds its corporate partners including Kaiser Permanente, Official Health Care Partner and United Airlines, Official Airline.

Information provided is accurate at the time of printing, but is subject to change. Segerstrom Center for the Arts is a public, non-profit organization. "Segerstrom Center for the Arts" is a registered trademark.