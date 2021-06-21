THE MUSIC MAN to be Presented at Orange County's Civic Performing Arts Center

July 2021 will mark 15 years since the Rose Center Theater first opened its doors to create and showcase the best and brightest of Orange County's Performing Arts. To celebrate this momentous occasion, RCT Musical Theater Productions will be producing Meredith Wilson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy The Music Man!

The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize - this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall.

By turns wicked, funny, warm, romantic and touching, The Music Man is family entertainment at its best. Meredith Willson's musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957 and is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

Join them as they (re)welcome audiences back inside the theater after a year long hiatus to celebrate 15 years of creating theater magic.

RCT MUSICAL THEATER PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS Meredith Wilson's The Music Man

Location:

Rose Center Theater

14140 All American Way

Westminster, Ca 92683

Performances:

Friday July 9 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday July 10 at 7:00 p.m. <-- Special 15 Year Anniversary Event

Saturday July 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday July 18 at 2:00 p.m.

15 Year Anniversary Event - Sunday July 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Enjoy a pre-show performance by local musicians, a performance of The Music Man, and an invitation to join us for the post-show outdoor gala to enjoy complimentary snacks and beverages.

Tickets Information:

Tickets for The Music Man start at $15.00

Tickets for the 15 Year Anniversary Event: $30

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.rosecentertheater.com/events. For more information about the Rose Center Theater please visit: www.rosecentertheater.com.