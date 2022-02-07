THE AUSTRALIAN PINK FLOYD SHOW Announced At Segerstrom Center For The Arts

Segerstrom Center for the Arts welcomes the biggest and most spectacular Pink Floyd tribute band on the planet: The Australian Pink Floyd Show performing one night only, August 6, 2022. Having sold over four million tickets to concerts that have taken place in 35 countries, The Australian Pink Floyd Show has been hailed by The Times as "The Gold Standard" and Sunday Times Culture as "the most popular tribute band in the world."

The Australian Pink Floyd Show gave their first ever concert in Adelaide, Australia in 1988 and since then have performed concerts all over the world, played at David Gilmour's 50th birthday celebration and were even joined on stage by original Pink Floyd member Rick Wright. TAPFS is the leading and biggest show of its kind in the world. The Australian Pink Floyd show is one of the most in demand touring entities currently operating.

After celebrating nearly 35 years of playing Pink Floyd songs, the whole world stopped in 2020 while the global pandemic caused the postponement or cancellation of live music. Now, it is time to shine on again as The Australian Pink Floyd Show returns with a new tour for 2022.

Often described as the best tribute band in the world, the show strives to reproduce the classic music of Pink Floyd with note to note perfection while bringing the music to new audiences worldwide. The band has worked with musicians Guy Pratt, and Durga and Lorelei McBroom, who have toured with Pink Floyd, as well as Colin Norfield, Pink Floyd's sound engineer during their 'Division Bell' tour and David Gilmour's solo tours. The show includes many special effects including a light and laser show, video animations, and state of the art high resolution LED screen technology coupled with a 10-piece band of superb musicians and vocalists.

During the late 1980s, the tribute band scene was a new concept and few tribute bands were in existence at the time. The prospect of a group devoted to reproducing the music of Pink Floyd, seemed to be such an ambitious venture that few people believed could be done. When a group of five young guys from Adelaide got together to play Pink Floyd songs for their own enjoyment in a rented school room in 1988, little did they suspect that this little project would turn into a worldwide phenomenon. 30 years later, The Australian Pink Floyd Band has filled arenas throughout Europe, UK, America, Canada, South America, and Russia. They have grown to be one of the oldest and longest running tribute shows in the world and, certainly, the most famous. It's a must see experience for Pink Floyd fans and lovers of music in general.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show is on its tour called "All That's To Come", bringing to the stage the songs that mean so much to Pink Floyd fans all over the world. Replicating music from every phase of Pink Floyd's journey, from Ummagumma to The Division Bell and all albums in between, this tour reinforces TAPFS's dedication to the heritage of Barrett, Waters, Gilmour, Wright & Mason with a show that pays sincere and genuine tribute to those legendary Pink Floyd productions. State of the art lighting and video, pinpoint lasers, gargantuan inflatables, and flawless live sound that was the benchmark of Pink Floyd shows, TAPFS guarantees to deliver a memorable live experience.

Tickets for "The Australian Pink Floyd Show" at Segerstrom Center for the Arts start at $39.00 and are available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. Group discounts for groups of 10 or more are available at (714) 755-0236.