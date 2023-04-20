TD LIND AND THE AVIATORS Come to The Santa Paula Theater Center in May

The Santa Paula Theater Center will present TD LIND AND THE AVIATORS in concert on Saturday, May 27th at 7:00 PM on the Main Stage. Doors open at 6:30 PM. All tickets are $25 reserved seating and available online at www.santapaulatheatercenter.org or by calling (805) 525-4645. Any unsold seats will be available the evening of the concert for walk up sales.

The members that make up TD LIND AND THE AVIATORS is Tim Arlon, Karl Hunter, David Franz, and Greg Weiser. They play blues and boogie woogie with harmonica, piano, sax, drums, guitar, and bass. TD Lind & The Aviators was formed in 2022 but all the members have been close friends and have played together vicariously over the last 7 years.

TD Lind born in the Uk (and living in Ojai since 2014) has been touring Europe and The States since 1990, sharing the stage with Sting, Bad Company and Wilco among many others. He has released 5 critically acclaimed albums including Mr Little Big Man produced by legendary producer Glyn Johns. (Johns produced with artists such as Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, the Beatles, the Who, Eric Clapton, and many others.)

Karl Hunter is a Ojai, California based multi-instrumentalist, studio musician, clinical and music educator. He is best known for being the featured saxophone soloist with the multi Platinum selling, grammy nominated, contemporary swing band, "Big Bad Voodoo Daddy", of which he has been a member for 27 years. He has played for four U.S. presidents and has performed on stage with: Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Garth Brooks, Little Richard, B.B King, Simon Philips, Bo Diddley, Jonny Lang, Kenny Logins, and many others.

David Franz is a California-based musician, producer, educator and entrepreneur. He's founded Underground Sun and Underground Sol record labels, co-written, produced, mixed and mastered countless songs, toured the world playing on stages big and small, produced music videos that have 100's of millions of views, and had his music placed in movies, TV shows, and ad campaigns all over the world.

Greg Weiser, drummer, libra, rarely reveals information about his past. He remains a mystery.. save for those who he is closest.

TD LIND AND THE AVIATORS is the first in Santa Paula Theater Center's 2023 Concert Series on the Main Stage. Check Santa Paula Theater Center Website for future concerts at www.santapaulatheatercenter.org. Season tickets also available to purchase! Coming up next we have HOME, I'M DARLING by Laura Wade April 14-May 21, RABBIT HOLE by David Lindsay-Abaire June 23-July 30, CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION by Annie Baker September 1-October 8, and THE 39 STEPS by a Patrick Barlow November 10-December 17. The wearing of masks while inside the Santa Paula Theater Center is optional, though highly encouraged for the safety of our patrons and staff.