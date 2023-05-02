Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2023 Tony Nominations Updating Live!

'Spring Dance Theatre' Breaks Boundaries Through Movement This Month at CSUF

Performances run May 4–13, 2023 in the Little Theatre.

May. 02, 2023  

'Spring Dance Theatre' Breaks Boundaries Through Movement This Month at CSUF

CSUF's award-winning dancers and choreographers close the season in "Spring Dance Theatre," featuring dynamic performances by CSUF faculty and students that are designed to challenge and engage. "Spring Dance Theatre" opens May 4 in Cal State Fullerton's Little Theatre and also features works by guest artists Jamila Glass, Michael Nickerson-Rossi, and Danah Bella.

Filmmaker and Choreographer Jamila Glass is known for creating cinematic journeys of movement, shaping characters, and building worlds that reflect what make us human. In addition to creating work as the Artistic Director of L.A. Contemporary Dance Company (where she joined in 2005 as a founding member), she has choreographed extensively in film and television. Glass' choreography work includes projects on Netflix, HBO, Hulu, BET, and Prada, and garnered mentions in the New York Times, L.A. Times, Essence Magazine, Ebony Magazine, and Mashable. She recently choreographed and co-directed two commercials for Splice, the music industry's highest quality, royalty-free sample library.

Michael Nickerson-Rossi launched and founded the dance company Nickerson-Rossi Dance in 2011. His firm belief in charitable and educational benefits propelled Michael to incorporate his company into a non-profit 501c3. The non-profit mission of Nickerson-Rossi Dance is to provide dance programs to youth, young adults, and adults that focus on dance education, dance as a therapeutic value, and access to professional performances.

Danah Bella has performed and presented her work, taught workshops, and has been artist-in-residence at festivals and universities throughout the United States and abroad. Bella is a founding member of Colectivo Caliban, an artist collective that breaks disciplinary borders through sound and movement. She is currently the Chair of the BFA dance program at the Peabody Conservatory of Johns Hopkins University.

Additional choreographers for "Spring Dance" include faculty member Joshua D. Estrada-Romero and student choreographers Julia Atkinson, Emily Kelly, Jazmine Huerta, and Mila Gonzalez.

"Spring Dance Theatre" features costume design by faculty Kathryn Wilson and students Keiv Lam, Hayden Lalicker, Hannah Creighton, Hahah Clark, and Natalia Morales; lighting design is by Scott Bolman and students Alecia Bennett, Samera Abdelrhman, Dillon Lopez, Jordan Curiel, and Sheridan Vieyra; set design by Andre Polo, Adam Miller, and Harold East.

"Spring Dance Theatre" runs May 4-13, 2023 in the Little Theatre on the campus of Cal State Fullerton, with performances at 8:00 pm May 4-13 and 2:00 pm May 6 and 13. General Admission tickets are $14/$12 (Titan Discount) and are available by calling (657) 278-3371, 12-4 pm, Tuesday through Friday at the Clayes Performing Arts Center Box Office or online.




The 25th Anniversary Tour of CHICAGO Comes to Segerstrom Hall Photo
The 25th Anniversary Tour of CHICAGO Comes to Segerstrom Hall
CHICAGO is BACK IN TOWN, and after 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.
Best of the Best: Exclusive Prices from £48 for FROZEN THE MUSICAL Photo
Best of the Best: Exclusive Prices from £48 for FROZEN THE MUSICAL
Best of the Best: Exclusive Prices from £48 for Frozen The Musical Set the magic free with Disney’s spectacular Frozen. The award-winning musical brings to life a world of sumptuous beauty, humour and iconic music in a jaw-dropping production to melt hearts of all ages.
Segerstrom Center for the Arts Presents Scott Bradlees Postmodern Jukebox Photo
Segerstrom Center for the Arts Presents Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox brings its exciting live show back to Segerstrom Center for a one night only concert on Wednesday, November 8 in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. With their massive cult following and internationally recognized blend of contemporary and vintage sounds, Postmodern Jukebox continues to enthrall audiences with another unforgettable performance at the Center. 
Segerstrom Center for the Arts Presents THE CONCERT - A TRIBUTE TO ABBA Photo
Segerstrom Center for the Arts Presents THE CONCERT - A TRIBUTE TO ABBA
Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents The Concert – A Tribute to Abba on Saturday, May 6 at Segerstrom Hall.

More Hot Stories For You


'Spring Dance Theatre' Breaks Boundaries Through Movement This Month at CSUF'Spring Dance Theatre' Breaks Boundaries Through Movement This Month at CSUF
May 2, 2023

CSUF's award-winning dancers and choreographers close the season in “Spring Dance Theatre,” featuring dynamic performances by CSUF faculty and students that are designed to challenge and engage. “Spring Dance Theatre” opens May 4 in Cal State Fullerton's Little Theatre and also features works by guest artists Jamila Glass, Michael Nickerson-Rossi, and Danah Bella.
The 25th Anniversary Tour of CHICAGO Comes to Segerstrom HallThe 25th Anniversary Tour of CHICAGO Comes to Segerstrom Hall
April 27, 2023

CHICAGO is BACK IN TOWN, and after 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.
Segerstrom Center for the Arts Presents Scott Bradlee's Postmodern JukeboxSegerstrom Center for the Arts Presents Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox
April 26, 2023

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox brings its exciting live show back to Segerstrom Center for a one night only concert on Wednesday, November 8 in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. With their massive cult following and internationally recognized blend of contemporary and vintage sounds, Postmodern Jukebox continues to enthrall audiences with another unforgettable performance at the Center. 
Segerstrom Center for the Arts Presents THE CONCERT - A TRIBUTE TO ABBASegerstrom Center for the Arts Presents THE CONCERT - A TRIBUTE TO ABBA
April 25, 2023

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents The Concert – A Tribute to Abba on Saturday, May 6 at Segerstrom Hall.
Segerstrom Center For The Arts Presents U.S. Premiere Of L.A. Dance Project's ROMEO AND JULIET SUITESegerstrom Center For The Arts Presents U.S. Premiere Of L.A. Dance Project's ROMEO AND JULIET SUITE
April 25, 2023

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents the American premiere of L.A. Dance Project's Romeo & Juliet Suite choreographed by Benjamin Millepied to music by Sergei Prokofiev for three performances May 12-13 in Segerstrom Hall. 
share