Spanish Harlem Orchestra Makes Segerstrom Center Debut

As part of its 15th anniversary celebration, award-winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra makes its Segerstrom Center for the Arts debut on December 21, 2019 in Samueli Theater for two performances at 7:00 and 9:00 p.m. Known for setting the gold standard for excellence in authentic, New York style, hard core salsa, the renowned band rings in the holidays with a festive show: Salsa Navidad. Spanish Harlem Orchestra keeps the musical legacy of salsa dura (hard salsa) alive, and most recently garnered a 2019 Grammy Award for Anniversary , its latest release and 6th album.



Single tickets start at $39 and are now available online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings of 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.



Segerstrom Center for the Arts applauds its corporate partners including Kia Motors America, Official Automotive Partner; United Airlines, Official Airline; and Omaha Steaks International, Official Fine Food Retailer. KJAZZ is the official Media Partner of the Jazz Series.

Whether in a concert hall or at an outdoor jazz festival, there is no easing you in, Spanish Harlem Orchestra comes at you full force, from start to finish. The energy on stage and rich sound and musical precision leave audiences mesmerized until the last note is played. With an unwavering respect for the music's storied history, the ensemble's thirteen world-class musicians and vocalists come together to create an unparalleled musical experience.



Now celebrating its 15th year, SHO, as they are known to fans, is dedicated to the sounds of the barrio (Spanish Harlem NYC). The music is characterized by the raw, organic and vintage sound defined by the genre. The- Spanish Harlem musicians are on a mission to keep the musical legacy of salsa dura (hard salsa) alive and expand its audience to those who love great music, not just Latin music. Grounded in the past, while focused on the future, they strive to keep the music relevant, creating a unique and fresh approach.



With six CD's and five Grammy nominations, this powerhouse orchestra is aware that it is crucial to continually push themselves and raise the bar. The orchestra's latest release and 6th album, titled Anniversary, won the 2019 Grammy Award for "Best Tropical Album."



After two decades of session work, composing, arranging and producing, band leader Oscar Hernández was approached by producer Aaron Levinson in 2000 about the idea of assembling and recording a Latin jazz orchestra. The result was Un Gran Dia en el Barrio, the 2002 debut recording from Spanish Harlem Orchestra that scored a Grammy nomination for "Best Salsa Album" and a Latin Billboard Award for Salsa Album of the Year. Based on the success of their first CD, Hernández and SHO began touring and wowing audiences all over the world.



Their first Grammy win came in 2004 with their follow-up album, Across 110th Street, a reference to Harlem's southern boundary. Featuring Ruben Blades as guest artist, the combination proved to be explosive and featured Blades singing in the style of salsa dura that many of his fans longed to hear.



Released in 2007, United We Swing, earned yet another Grammy nomination. The album features Paul Simon as special guest singing a burning rendition of his hit "Late in The Evening" - SHO style. Their second Grammy-winning album, Viva La Tradicion, was released in 2010 on the Concord Picante imprint. Their 2015 self-titled release Spanish Harlem Orchestra on Artistshare featured jazz legends Chick Corea and Joe Lovano, and their most recent release Anniversary (Artistshare), featuring trumpet great Randy Brecker, was a winner at this year's 61st Annual Grammy Awards.





Related Articles Shows View More Costa Mesa Stories

More Hot Stories For You