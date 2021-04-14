South Coast Repertory Presents RED RIDING HOOD by Allison Gregory

South Coast Repertory will stream the tale of Red Riding Hood, with a modern twist, April 21-June 13 the first Theatre for Young Audiences Family (TYA) show of the 2021 Spring/Summer season. Emmy Award-winner Shannon Flynn directs this digital production-filmed with a multi-camera setup by award-winning cinematic artists. Tickets are on sale now: www.scr.org.

Playwright Allison Gregory has infused the classic story with a fast, funny, modern twist that families will love. Red still journeys through the woods to Grand-Mama's house and the Wolf still has devious dinner plans. But this Red is brave and strong, with plenty of clever tricks up her sleeve. And when two actors take on all the roles in this new digital format, anything can happen. Red Riding Hood is recommended for ages 4 and older.

"After more than a year of hiatus, it's thrilling to be creating theatre again. With Red Riding Hood, we are working with incredible artists to capture the magic of a traditional theatre performance for digital streaming," said Artistic Director David Ivers. "This stage and film hybrid has provided countless opportunities to innovate and deepen our storytelling. I can't wait for our youngest audience members and their families to experience it and the gripping intrigue, wonderful surprises and boundless joy that comes with a great performance."

Red Riding Hood is available free to Orange County (Calif.) public schools as a continuation of the theatre's free school-time matinee series. Since 2003, SCR has produced 50 plays for young audiences and annually serves more than 9,000 students through free school-time matinees, in addition to public performances. Teachers may register their classes to watch the digital Red Riding Hood at: https://scr.org/red-riding-hood-for-schools

"Serving our youngest audience members and the educators who teach them has been a priority at South Coast Repertory for decades," said Managing Director Paula Tomei. "Theatre for Young Audiences and Families productions unlock imaginations, spark creativity and spread joy. The feedback and encouragement we received from teachers throughout this pandemic has made it clear that theatre experiences in the classroom are needed now more than ever-and we're excited to share Red Riding Hood with Orange County's schools."

To create and film Red Riding Hood, while keeping the cast and creative team safe, SCR followed Actors' Equity Association's guidelines, which included COVID testing, mandatory masks and other protocols. In SCR's production shops-where costumes, scenery, props and more are built-skilled artisans also worked under strict protocols to safely create the environment for the play.

SCR's health and safety protocol has been developed with advice from the University of California, Irvine.

Allison Gregory's plays have been produced nationally and internationally and she has received commissions, grants, and development from Oregon Shakespeare Festival, The Kennedy Center, South Coast Repertory, Indiana Repertory Theatre, The Playwright's Center, the Skirball-Kenis Foundation, GEVA, Seattle Repertory Theatre, ACT Theater, Orlando Shakespeare Festival, Northwest Playwright's Alliance, the Los Angeles Theatre Center and Austin ScriptWorks. Her plays for young audiences include Go Dog, Go!, adapted from the P.D. Eastman book and co-written with Steven Dietz; Peter and the Wolf; and Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!; Junie B. is Not A Crook; and Junie B., Toothless Wonder-all adapted from the beloved book series by Barbara Park. Gregory was recognized this year by TYA/USA as "One of the 10 Most-Produced TYA Playwrights."

Shannon Flynn has done extensive work with television productions geared for young audiences. She was honored with an Emmy Award for directing the 50th anniversary season of "Sesame Street" and her other TV credits include works for AppleTV, Netflix, HBO/HBOMax, Disney Channel and Nickelodeon and shows including "Helpsters," "Hannah Montana," "Coop and Cami Ask the World," "Bunk'd," "Sonny With a Chance" and "Not Too Late Show with Elmo," as well as works for the stage. After founding and serving as artistic director of the Orange County (Calif.) theatre, The Hunger Artists, Flynn earned an MFA in directing from Yale School of Drama.

Actors Larry Bates and Nell Geisslinger portray Wolfgang and Delivery Person-and take on multiple roles in the production.

The creative team includes Shaun Motley, scenic design; Amy L. Hutto, costume design; Karyn D. Lawrence, lighting design; Martín Carrillo, composer/sound design; Joanne DeNaut, CSA, casting; and Justin Krumb, film producer. The production stage manager is Kathryn Davies.

Household tickets to stream the show are $30 and available to purchase online at www.scr.org or by phone at (714) 708-5555. Box Office hours are Mondays, noon-5 p.m., and Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.