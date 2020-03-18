South Coast Repertory Plays and Playwrights Festival Canceled

South Coast Repertory has issued a new statement regarding canceled shows and the cancellation of the annual showcase of new works, the Pacific Playwrights Festival.

A Notice to Our Valued Patrons in Response to COVID-19

South Coast Repertory is taking immediate proactive steps to ensure the well-being of our audience, artists and staff. Here is the latest update:

Performances of these productions have been cancelled:

· Outside Mullingar*

· The Scarlet Letter

· I Get Restless

· Pacific Playwrights Festival

*We are working to make Outside Mullingar available to you online, so that you may view it from the safety of your own home. More details on how to access that recording will be announced in the coming days. No other productions will be offered for viewing online.

All performances of the Junior Players production of Snow White are postponed until further notice.

Spring session classes in the SCR Youth Theatre Conservatory and Adult Conservatory are postponed until the week of April 13.

We have a number of options available to our ticket holders here.

We encourage you to visit the websites of the California Department of Public Health and the Orange County Health Care Agency for the most current information, and to follow the CDC's guidelines to protect yourselves and your loved ones.

We value you as a member of the SCR Family and look forward to sharing live theatre with you soon!





