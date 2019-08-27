South Coast Repertory Announces Expanded Talkback Schedule For 2019-20 Season
Today, South Coast Repertory Artistic Director David Ivers and Managing Director Paula Tomei announced an expanded schedule of thoughtful, lively conversations and talkbacks for the 2019-20 season, the first programmed by Ivers. The main productions on the Segerstrom and Julianne Argyros stages will have at least 4 post-show discussions, a series of artistic director talkbacks and Saturday morning seminars called Inside the Season. There will be a special talkback for A Christmas Carol, which marks its 40th anniversary this year.
"I'm excited to be visible to our audiences and engage with our patrons around our productions," said Ivers. "I look forward to vibrant discussions about the work on our stages and the road ahead for SCR."
Added Tomei: "We're eager for the community and the artists who create SCR's plays to come together for a two-way dialogue about the work and how it impacts us all."
Additions to the schedule and guest confirmations during the season will be available on the theatre's website: www.scr.org.
American Mariachi
by José Cruz González
Sept. 7-Oct. 5, 2019
This show has additional special features including local mariachi bands performing pre-show music for some of the performances. See the full schedule online: https://bit.ly/2Ztbw9V
Design Talk: American Mariachi
Sunday, Sept. 8, approximately 8:45 p.m. (shortly after the performance). A brief, moderated conversation with Artistic Director David Ivers and American Mariachi's design team. A Q&A follows. Free and open to the public; no admission needed for this post-show talk.
Pre-show Talk: Mariachi Instrumentation
Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m. The sound of mariachi is iconic-but what does it take to make that music? American Mariachi music director Cynthia Reifler Flores, an accomplished mariachi, will share the intricacies of mariachi instrumentation. This pre-show event is free and open to the public.
Pre-show Talk: Breaking Barriers: Women in Mariachi
Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 6:30 p.m. Join mariachi pioneers Cynthia Reifler Flores and Catherine Marín Baeza to learn about the history of women in mariachi-and to hear their own stories about breaking barriers in a traditionally male art form. Flores is also music director for American Mariachi. This pre-show event is free and open to the public.
Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of American Mariachi
Wednesday, Sept. 18, approximately 9:15 p.m. (shortly after the performance). Cast members will talk about the show with members of the Literary Department and the audience. Free and open to the public; no admission needed for the talkback.
Post-show Talkback: Music and Memory
Thursday, Sept. 19, approximately 9:15 p.m. (shortly after the performance). Anne Grey, executive director of the Orange County Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, leads a discussion about music as a care giving tool for people with Alzheimer's disease. Free and open to the public; no admission needed for the talkback.
Inside the Season: American Mariachi
Saturday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m. This two-hour program features guests from the show-including cast and members of the creative team. Dig deeper into the play, the story and its design. Tickets are $12 in advance or at the door.
Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of American Mariachi
Tuesday, Sept. 24, approximately 9:15 p.m. (shortly after the performance). Cast members will talk about the show with members of the Literary Department and the audience. Free and open to the public; no admission needed for the talk back.
Post-Show Talkback With the Artistic Director
Thursday, Sept. 26, approximately 9:15 p.m. (shortly after the performance). Artistic Director David Ivers joins the audience for a fun and fluid chat about American Mariachi or other topics of interest. Free and open to the public; no admission needed for the talkback
The Canadians
by Adam Bock (world premiere)
Sept. 29-Oct. 20, 2019
directed by Jaime Castañeda
- Design Talk: The Canadians, Tuesday, Oct. 1.
- Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of The Canadians, Tuesday, Oct. 8.
- Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of The Canadians , Wednesday, Oct. 9.
- Inside the Season: The Canadians, Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10:30 a.m.
- Post-Show Talkback With the Artistic Director, Thursday, Oct. 17.
Aubergine
by Julia Cho
Oct. 19-Nov. 16, 2019
directed by Lisa Peterson
- Design Talk: Aubergine, Sunday, Oct. 20.
- Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of Aubergine, Wednesday, Oct. 30.
- Inside the Season: Aubergine, Saturday, Nov. 2, at 10:30 a.m.
- Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of Aubergine, Tuesday, Nov. 5.
- Post-Show Talkback With the Artistic Director, Thursday, Nov. 7.
A Christmas Carol
by Charles Dickens
adapted by Jerry Patch
Nov. 30-Dec. 24, 2019
40th Anniversary Production
directed by John-David Keller
- Post-Show Talkback With the Artistic Director, Thursday, Dec. 12.
Fireflies
by Donja R. Love
Jan. 5-26, 2020
directed by Lou Bellamy
- Design Talk: Fireflies, Tuesday, Jan. 7.
- Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of Fireflies, Tuesday, Jan. 14.
- Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of Fireflies, Wednesday, Jan. 15.
- Inside the Season: Fireflies, Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10:30 a.m.
- Post-Show Talkback With the Artistic Director, Thursday, Jan. 23.
She Loves Me
by Joe Masteroff (book), Jerry Bock (music) and Sheldon Harnick (lyrics)
Jan. 25-Feb. 22, 2020
directed by David Ivers
- Design Talk: She Loves Me, Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 26.
- Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of She Loves Me, Wednesday, Feb. 5.
- Inside the Season: She Loves Me, Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10:30 a.m.
- Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of She Loves Me, Tuesday, Feb. 11.
- Post-Show Talkback With the Artistic Director, Thursday, Feb. 13.
Outside Mullingar
by John Patrick Shanley
March 8-29, 2020
directed by Martin Benson
- Design Talk: Outside Mullingar, Tuesday, March 10.
- Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of Outside Mullingar, Tuesday, March 17.
- Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of Outside Mullingar, Wednesday, March 18.
- Post-Show Talkback With the Artistic Director, Thursday, March 19.
- Inside the Season: Outside Mullingar, Saturday, March 21, at 10:30 a.m.
The Scarlet Letter
by Kate Hamill (world premiere)
Part of the Pacific Playwrights Festival
March 28-April 25, 2020
directed by Marti Lyons
- Design Talk: The Scarlet Letter, Sunday, March 29.
- Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of The Scarlet Letter, Wednesday, April 8.
- Inside the Season: The Scarlet Letter, Saturday, April 11, at 10:30 a.m.
- Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of The Scarlet Letter, Tuesday, April 14.
- Post-Show Talkback With the Artistic Director, Thursday, April 16.
I Get Restless
by Caroline V. McGraw (world premiere)
Part of the Pacific Playwrights Festival
April 12-May 3, 2020
directed by Tony Taccone
- Design Talk: I Get Restless, Tuesday, April 14.
- Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of I Get Restless, Tuesday, April 21.
- Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of I Get Restless, Wednesday, April 22.
- Post-Show Talkback With the Artistic Director, Thursday, April 23.
- Inside the Season: I Get Restless, Saturday, May 2, at 10:30 a.m.
Arcadia
by Tom Stoppard
May 9-June 6, 2020
directed by Shelley Butler
- Design Talk: Arcadia, Sunday, May 10.
- Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of Arcadia, Wednesday, May 20.
- Inside the Season: Arcadia, Saturday, May 23, at 10:30 a.m.
- Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of Arcadia, Tuesday, May 26.
- Post-Show Talkback With the Artistic Director, Thursday, May 28.