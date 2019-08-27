South Coast Repertory Announces Expanded Talkback Schedule For 2019-20 Season

Today, South Coast Repertory Artistic Director David Ivers and Managing Director Paula Tomei announced an expanded schedule of thoughtful, lively conversations and talkbacks for the 2019-20 season, the first programmed by Ivers. The main productions on the Segerstrom and Julianne Argyros stages will have at least 4 post-show discussions, a series of artistic director talkbacks and Saturday morning seminars called Inside the Season. There will be a special talkback for A Christmas Carol, which marks its 40th anniversary this year.

"I'm excited to be visible to our audiences and engage with our patrons around our productions," said Ivers. "I look forward to vibrant discussions about the work on our stages and the road ahead for SCR."

Added Tomei: "We're eager for the community and the artists who create SCR's plays to come together for a two-way dialogue about the work and how it impacts us all."

Additions to the schedule and guest confirmations during the season will be available on the theatre's website: www.scr.org.

American Mariachi

by José Cruz González

Sept. 7-Oct. 5, 2019

This show has additional special features including local mariachi bands performing pre-show music for some of the performances. See the full schedule online: https://bit.ly/2Ztbw9V

Design Talk: American Mariachi

Sunday, Sept. 8, approximately 8:45 p.m. (shortly after the performance). A brief, moderated conversation with Artistic Director David Ivers and American Mariachi's design team. A Q&A follows. Free and open to the public; no admission needed for this post-show talk.

Pre-show Talk: Mariachi Instrumentation

Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m. The sound of mariachi is iconic-but what does it take to make that music? American Mariachi music director Cynthia Reifler Flores, an accomplished mariachi, will share the intricacies of mariachi instrumentation. This pre-show event is free and open to the public.

Pre-show Talk: Breaking Barriers: Women in Mariachi

Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 6:30 p.m. Join mariachi pioneers Cynthia Reifler Flores and Catherine Marín Baeza to learn about the history of women in mariachi-and to hear their own stories about breaking barriers in a traditionally male art form. Flores is also music director for American Mariachi. This pre-show event is free and open to the public.

Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of American Mariachi

Wednesday, Sept. 18, approximately 9:15 p.m. (shortly after the performance). Cast members will talk about the show with members of the Literary Department and the audience. Free and open to the public; no admission needed for the talkback.

Post-show Talkback: Music and Memory

Thursday, Sept. 19, approximately 9:15 p.m. (shortly after the performance). Anne Grey, executive director of the Orange County Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, leads a discussion about music as a care giving tool for people with Alzheimer's disease. Free and open to the public; no admission needed for the talkback.

Inside the Season: American Mariachi

Saturday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m. This two-hour program features guests from the show-including cast and members of the creative team. Dig deeper into the play, the story and its design. Tickets are $12 in advance or at the door.

Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of American Mariachi

Tuesday, Sept. 24, approximately 9:15 p.m. (shortly after the performance). Cast members will talk about the show with members of the Literary Department and the audience. Free and open to the public; no admission needed for the talk back.

Post-Show Talkback With the Artistic Director

Thursday, Sept. 26, approximately 9:15 p.m. (shortly after the performance). Artistic Director David Ivers joins the audience for a fun and fluid chat about American Mariachi or other topics of interest. Free and open to the public; no admission needed for the talkback

The Canadians

by Adam Bock (world premiere)

Sept. 29-Oct. 20, 2019

directed by Jaime Castañeda

Design Talk: The Canadians, Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of The Canadians, Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of The Canadians , Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Inside the Season: The Canadians, Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10:30 a.m.

Post-Show Talkback With the Artistic Director, Thursday, Oct. 17.

Aubergine

by Julia Cho

Oct. 19-Nov. 16, 2019

directed by Lisa Peterson

Design Talk: Aubergine, Sunday, Oct. 20.

Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of Aubergine, Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Inside the Season: Aubergine, Saturday, Nov. 2, at 10:30 a.m.

Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of Aubergine, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Post-Show Talkback With the Artistic Director, Thursday, Nov. 7.

A Christmas Carol

by Charles Dickens

adapted by Jerry Patch

Nov. 30-Dec. 24, 2019

40th Anniversary Production

directed by John-David Keller

Post-Show Talkback With the Artistic Director, Thursday, Dec. 12.

Fireflies

by Donja R. Love

Jan. 5-26, 2020

directed by Lou Bellamy

Design Talk: Fireflies, Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of Fireflies, Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of Fireflies, Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Inside the Season: Fireflies, Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10:30 a.m.

Post-Show Talkback With the Artistic Director, Thursday, Jan. 23.

She Loves Me

by Joe Masteroff (book), Jerry Bock (music) and Sheldon Harnick (lyrics)

Jan. 25-Feb. 22, 2020

directed by David Ivers

Design Talk: She Loves Me, Sunday, Sunday, Jan. 26.

Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of She Loves Me, Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Inside the Season: She Loves Me, Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10:30 a.m.

Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of She Loves Me, Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Post-Show Talkback With the Artistic Director, Thursday, Feb. 13.

Outside Mullingar

by John Patrick Shanley

March 8-29, 2020

directed by Martin Benson

Design Talk: Outside Mullingar, Tuesday, March 10.

Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of Outside Mullingar, Tuesday, March 17.

Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of Outside Mullingar, Wednesday, March 18.

Post-Show Talkback With the Artistic Director, Thursday, March 19.

Inside the Season: Outside Mullingar, Saturday, March 21, at 10:30 a.m.



The Scarlet Letter

by Kate Hamill (world premiere)

Part of the Pacific Playwrights Festival

March 28-April 25, 2020

directed by Marti Lyons

Design Talk: The Scarlet Letter, Sunday, March 29.

Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of The Scarlet Letter, Wednesday, April 8.

Inside the Season: The Scarlet Letter, Saturday, April 11, at 10:30 a.m.

Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of The Scarlet Letter, Tuesday, April 14.

Post-Show Talkback With the Artistic Director, Thursday, April 16.

I Get Restless

by Caroline V. McGraw (world premiere)

Part of the Pacific Playwrights Festival

April 12-May 3, 2020

directed by Tony Taccone

Design Talk: I Get Restless, Tuesday, April 14.

Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of I Get Restless, Tuesday, April 21.

Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of I Get Restless, Wednesday, April 22.

Post-Show Talkback With the Artistic Director, Thursday, April 23.

Inside the Season: I Get Restless, Saturday, May 2, at 10:30 a.m.

Arcadia

by Tom Stoppard

May 9-June 6, 2020

directed by Shelley Butler

Design Talk: Arcadia, Sunday, May 10.

Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of Arcadia, Wednesday, May 20.

Inside the Season: Arcadia, Saturday, May 23, at 10:30 a.m.

Post-Show Talkback: The Cast of Arcadia, Tuesday, May 26.

Post-Show Talkback With the Artistic Director, Thursday, May 28.





Related Articles Shows View More Costa Mesa Stories

More Hot Stories For You