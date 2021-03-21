South Coast Repertory Announces 2020/21 Spring and Summer Season

South Coast Repertory Artistic Director David Ivers and Managing Director Paula Tomei today announced an end to the theatre's COVID-19 hiatus with the launch of an innovative 2021 Spring/Summer season. Recognizing that extraordinary times call for innovation, the 57-year-old theatre company examined the challenges and possibilities of producing live theatre and the protocols needed to maintain safety.

The season starts with SCRemote-a series of exclusively digital offerings beginning in mid-to-late April. These high-quality filmed productions created with a multi-camera setup by award-winning cinematic artists will be delivered for safe, at-home viewing through a user-friendly streaming platform. The digital offerings include Red Riding Hood (a Theatre for Young Audiences and Families production, which also will be offered free to Orange County public schools) and the Pacific Playwrights Festival, the theatre's renowned annual showcase of new plays. The festival is part of The Lab@SCR, the theatre's extensive new-play development program. In addition, the theatre will continue its ongoing SCR commUNITY series of digital interviews and programming dedicated to amplifying the artists and narratives of the Southern California region.

Then in mid-July, SCR goes LIVE, outdoors at the historic Mission San Juan Capistrano, with a new series called Outside SCR. This year, two family friendly productions will be performed under the stars: American Mariachi, which is being brought back by popular demand, and the perennial family favorite, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown.

"The past year has been challenging and, at the same time, has presented opportunities for creative growth," said Ivers. "So, we're excited to announce a season brimming with innovation, built on the cornerstone programs of South Coast Repertory-world-class productions, Theatre for Young Audiences and Their Families, new play development and community engagement. We're overjoyed about Outside SCR and our new partnership with Mission San Juan Capistrano, which enables us to expand our reach in Orange County."

Managing Director Paula Tomei said: "After a year-long hiatus, it feels so good to be back. This season provides the stimulating theatrical experiences that are hallmarks of South Coast Repertory, while meeting the unique needs of Orange County at this time, including a distinctive way for us to gather as a community. In addition, we have been consulting with UCI Health and working thoughtfully to ensure the highest level of safety for our artists, staff and audiences. We are fortunate to have their expertise and advice, which are invaluable."

Mechelle Lawrence-Adams, executive director of Mission San Juan Capistrano, said: "The Mission Preservation Foundation is thrilled to welcome South Coast Repertory's community of patrons to beautiful Mission San Juan Capistrano this summer. For sure, new history is being made with this special partnership where the arts meet history and the net effect leaves theatregoers inspired to support both historic preservation and live theatre in this one-of-a-kind experience. Two incredibly important Orange County institutions are coming together in a pandemic to serve not only their own constituencies, but new ones as well-and it marks an exciting moment in OC history."

In addition to innovations in programming, format and experience, the usual subscription series have been temporarily suspended in favor of à la carte subscriptions, wherein customers are invited to experience either the entire lineup or to pick and choose what they wish to see. SCR's regular subscription series will be re-instated for the 2021-22 season.

South Coast Repertory's health and safety protocol has been developed with advice from the University of California, Irvine.

Discounted à la carte subscriptions are now on sale. Ticket prices range from $19-$35 per ticket, with special pricing for those age 25 and under. Single tickets may be purchased beginning March 22, either online at www.scr.org or by phone at (714) 708-5555. More information is available at www.scr.org.