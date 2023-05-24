South Coast Repertory 60th Season Including QUIXOTE NUEVO, A RAISIN IN THE SUN, And More

South Coast Repertory announced its 60th season, with a lineup that ranges from an American classic to contemporary works, with two world premieres—including one musical—and a special offering featuring pianist and actor Hershey Felder.

“It's thrilling to share the titles that are part of our milestone 60th season,” Ivers said. “No doubt, there's something for everyone. You'll find passionate and focused commitment to new work, a couple of re-imagined classics, including two penned by our early core playwrights—Octavio Solis and Craig Lucas. This is a transformative, adventurous, entertaining and diverse season.”

“Through 60 seasons, South Coast Repertory evolved from a storefront to the forefront of American theatre. As Orange County grew from an agricultural community to one of the largest centers of commerce in the country, SCR developed along with it,” Tomei said. “We look forward to celebrating this milestone and the exciting work of the season with the community who continues to go on this wonderful and dynamic journey with us.”

The 2023-24 season begins with Quixote Nuevo by SCR legacy playwright Octavio Solis. Running Sept. 30-Oct. 28, 2023 on the Segerstrom Stage, this acclaimed modern adaptation of Miguel de Cervantes' epic novel, Don Quixote de La Mancha is produced in association with Seattle Repertory Theatre and Portland Center Stage. Directed by Lisa Portes, Quixote Nuevo features Tejano music and Herbert Siguenza of Culture Clash in the lead role of Jose Quijano,

SCR kicks off the American Icons series with A Raisin in the Sun, Lorraine Hansberry's masterpiece that propelled her into history as the first African American woman to have a play produced on Broadway. Over the next several seasons, SCR's American Icons series will celebrate the artists, personalities and figures who changed our world, starting with this celebrated work exploring issues of racism, assimilation and housing discrimination. Directed by Khanisha Foster, A Raisin in the Sun runs Oct. 22-Nov. 12, 2023 on the Julianne Argyros Stage.

“This American classic gives us the perfect beginning to our new American Icons series, which celebrates individuals who shape and influence the foundations of America and American culture,” Ivers said. “Along with our season, it reinforces a vision to reflect the world back to our communities.”

A Christmas Carol, Orange County's holiday tradition, returns for its 43rd season Nov. 25-Dec. 24, 2023 with SCR Founding Member Richard Doyle once again picking up the top hat and red scarf as Ebenezer Scrooge. Hisa Takakuwa returns to direct.

The new year starts with a special offering featuring pianist/actor/playwright/producer Felder for a limited engagement of Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone, running Jan.18-28 on the Julianne Argyros Stage. Gershwin, the legendary composer of hundreds of iconic American standards, comes to life onstage in a theatrical performance declared, “'S Wonderful, 'S Marvelous!” by The Washington Post, “Sheer joy” by the San Francisco Chronicle, and “Glorious. Poignant, moving, and fascinating” by USA TODAY.

SCR's popular Theatre for Young Audiences and Families series continues in February with Alice's Wonderland, book, music and lyrics by Julia Riew and J. Quinton Johnson and conceived by Linda Chichester and David Coffman. This hip-hop musical inspired by the Lewis Carroll classic places an ingenious, teenage Alice into the virtual world of a video game she creates. Directed by SCR's Artistic Coordinator Rob Salas, Alice's Wonderland runs Feb. 10-25, 2024.

The spring brings two world premieres, starting with Prelude to a Kiss, The Musical. Originally written by Craig Lucas as a play, Prelude to a Kiss had its world premiere at SCR in 1988, before going on to win a Tony Award on Broadway and becoming a motion picture. Now it returns home as a musical, with book by SCR legacy playwright Lucas, music by Daniel Messé, lyrics by Sean Hartley and Daniel Messé and directed by Ivers. The long-awaited world premiere musical was originally scheduled for the 2020-21 season and again for the 2022-23 season. Prelude to a Kiss, The Musical runs April 5-May 4 on the Segerstrom Stage.

Another new play to be announced runs April 21-May 12 on the Julianne Argyros Stage, joining Prelude to a Kiss, The Musical as the second anchor for the Pacific Playwrights Festival (PPF). The annual showcase of new plays, part of The Lab@SCR, runs May 3-5, 2024.

Finally, Outside SCR returns July 20-Aug. 11, 2024 for a fourth summer of theatre under the stars at the historic Mission San Juan Capistrano with Little Shop of Horrors, book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken and based on the film by Roger Corman, with screenplay by Charles Griffith. The cult-classic musical about a down-on-his-luck florist who stumbles across a strange and interesting new plant with an unquenchable thirst for human blood finds the perfect setting amid the stunning flora of The Mission.

Subscriptions for the 2023-24 season are now on sale. Subscribers may also purchase A Christmas Carol and Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone at this time. Individual tickets for Quixote Nuevo, A Raisin in the Sun, Alice's Wonderland, Prelude to a Kiss, The Musical and the world premiere to be announced go on sale June 15. Tickets for A Christmas Carol, Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone and Little Shop of Horrors go on sale to the general public on Aug. 7.

Subscriptions range in price from $21 to $320. Single-ticket prices range from $30 to $105. Tickets may be purchased online at Click Here or by phone at (714) 708-5555.

2023-24 Season

Quixote Nuevo

By Octavio Solis

Directed by Lisa Portes

Sept. 30-Oct. 28, 2023

Segerstrom Stage

Produced in association with Seattle Repertory Theatre and Portland Center Stage

From one of the storytellers behind the film Coco comes a modern take on Don Quixote bursting with imagination and Tejano music. The valiant knight – a.k.a. Jose Quijano – sets out to find his long-lost love. But nothing is as it seems, he gets lost in his fantasies and the community wrestles with his dangerous reality. This fast-paced, bilingual fable about the joys and perils of being the hero of your own story was proclaimed “revelatory” by the San Francisco Chronicle. SCR is thrilled to welcome back Herbert Siguenza of Culture Clash to play Jose Quijano.

American Icons Series

Join us over several seasons as we celebrate the artists, personalities and opinion leaders who boldly changed our world. First up: Lorraine Hansberry, the first African-American female writer to have a play performed on Broadway.

A Raisin in the Sun

By Lorraine Hansberry

Directed by Khanisha Foster

Oct. 22-Nov.12, 2023

Julianne Argyros Stage

This groundbreaking drama changed the American theatre forever, breaking down barriers on and off stage. Each of the Youngers, a Black family, has a different view of how to spend their father's life insurance settlement to better the family. Will they open a business, send Beneatha to medical school or move to an all-white suburb? Praised for its “vigor as well as veracity” by the New York Times, this masterpiece seeks answers to the still-relevant questions posed in Langston Hughes' poem Harlem: What happens to a dream deferred?

Charles Dickens'

A Christmas Carol

Adapted by Jerry Patch

Directed by Hisa Takakuwa

Nov. 25-Dec. 24, 2023

Segerstrom Stage

Orange County's favorite yuletide tradition continues! From the first “Bah humbug” to the final “Wassail,” this timeless classic is sure to rekindle our family's holiday spirit. Join all your favorite Dickens characters—Tiny Tim and the Cratchits, the Fezziwigs, the Ghosts of Christmas past, present and yet-to-come, and of course, everyone's favorite curmudgeon, Ebenezer Scrooge, portrayed by beloved SCR Founding Member Richard Doyle.

Ages 6 and up. Children under the age of 6 will not be admitted.

Hershey Felder as

George Gershwin Alone

A Play with Music

Featuring a full performance of “Rhapsody in Blue” and many other Gershwin hits

Directed by Joel Zwick

Jan. 18-28, 2024

Julianne Argyros Stage

George Gershwin Alone tells the story of America's great composer, who with the groundbreaking “Rhapsody in Blue,” made a “Lady out of Jazz.” The show incorporates the composer's best-known songs from "The Man I Love" and "Someone to Watch Over Me," through the hits of An American In Paris and Porgy and Bess, to a complete performance of “Rhapsody in Blue.” Mr. Felder brings to life the spirit and talent of the legendary composer and pianist for the first time in history, leading the audience through the fascinating rhythms of Gershwin's legendary songbook and his tragically short life

Alice's Wonderland

Book, Music and Lyrics by Julia Riew and J. Quinton Johnson

Conceived by Linda Chichester and David Coffman

Directed by Rob Salas

Feb. 10-25, 2024

Julianne Argyros Stage

Theatre for Young Audiences and Families

Once the beat drops in Wonderland, you can't help but join the party! In this pop and hip-hop musical inspired by the Lewis Carroll classic, Alice is a brilliant, passionate teen who dreams of making the world better by creating a video game called “Wonderland.” When a virus shuts it down, Rabbit pops from her screen asking for help and Alice leaps into the virtual world for an unforgettable adventure. To save Wonderland she must level up and up and up, until she confronts the ruthlessly ambitious Queen of Hearts.

Prelude to a Kiss, The Musical

Music by Daniel Messé

Lyrics by Sean Hartley and Daniel Messé

Book by Craig Lucas

Directed by David Ivers

April 5-May 4, 2024

Segerstrom Stage

Part of the Pacific Playwrights Festival

“For better or worse” takes on new meaning when a mysterious guest requests a kiss at Peter and Rita's wedding—and their lives are forever changed. Originally a South Coast Repertory world premiere, the Tony Award-winning play returns as a musical. Refreshed, reimagined and elevated by a breathtaking score, this modern fable soars through the peaks and valleys of love—the perfect salve for our disconnected times.

A World Premiere to be Announced

April 21-May 12

Julianne Argyros Stage

Part of the Pacific Playwrights Festival

We're holding a spot for a thrilling new work coming through our play development program, The Lab@SCR. With so many exciting voices and plays-in-progress, we can't choose just yet.

Outside SCR at Mission San Juan Capistrano

Little Shop of Horrors

Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman

Music by Alan Menken

Based on the Film by Roger Corman, Screenplay by Charles Griffith

Originally Produced by the WPA Theatre (Kyle Renick, Producing Director)

Originally Produced at the Orpheum Theatre, New York City, by the WPA Theatre, David Geffen, Cameron Mackintosh and the Shubert Organization.

July 20-Aug. 11. 2024

Mission San Juan Capistrano

At Mushnik's Skid Row Florists, down-on-his-luck Seymour pines for his beautiful co-worker, Audrey, not knowing the feelings are mutual. When he stumbles across a strange and interesting new plant, it looks like Seymour may get everything he's ever wanted. But first he'll have to tackle the sneaky succulent's unquenchable thirst for human blood! The New York Times calls this doo-wop and Motown-filled thriller, “as entertaining as it is exotic.” And what better place to experience a musical creature feature about a killer plant than among the extraordinary foliage of The Mission?

Location: South Coast Repertory is located at 655 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa, at the Bristol Street/Avenue of the Arts exit off the San Diego (405) Freeway in the David Emmes/Martin Benson Theatre Center, part of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Parking is available on Park Center Drive, off Anton Boulevard.



Complete information is available at