Soka Performing Arts Center to Present Pianist Beatrice Rana

Soka Performing Arts Center presents Silver medalist of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and Gramophone's 2017 Young Artist of the Year, Italian pianist Beatrice Rana on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 8pm. The evening's program: BACH: Concerto Italiano BWV 971: SCHUMANN: Sonata No. 3, Op. 14 (1836 version); ALBENIZ: Iberia Book 3; STRAVINSKY: 3 Movements from Petrushka. This performance is sponsored by Sam Ersan.

Rana has shaken the international classical music world already and aroused admiration and interest from concert presenters, conductors, critics and audiences in many countries.

Rana performs at the world's most esteemed concert halls and festivals including Vienna's Konzerthaus and Musikverein, Berlin Philharmonie, Amsterdam's Concertgebouw, New York's Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall, Zurich's Tonhalle, London's Wigmore Hall, Royal Albert Hall and Royal Festival Hall, Paris's Théâtre des Champs-Elysées, Munich's Philharmonie, Prinzregententheater and Herkulessaal, Frankfurt's Alte Oper, Los Angeles Disney Concert Hall and Hollywood Bowl, and Washington D.C.'s Kennedy Center.

Rana collaborates with conductors of the highest level such as Riccardo Chailly, Antonio Pappano, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Fabio Luisi, Yuri Temirkanov, Gianandrea Noseda, and Zubin Mehta. Orchestral appearances include the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, NHK Symphony, Orchestre National de France, Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, Filarmonica della Scala, and St. Petersburg Philharmonic.

During the 2019-2020 season, Rana will debut with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Orchestre de Paris, Bayerische Rundfunk Sinfonieorchester, New York Philharmonic, Deutsches Sinfonie Orchester, Hessischer Rundfunk Sinfonieorchester, Orquesta Nacional de España, Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Orchestre National de Lyon. She will also tour with the London Philharmonic Orchestra and Vladimir Jurowski, the Wiener Symphoniker and Andrés Orozco-Estrada, and the Philharmonia Zurich and Fabio Luisi with whom she is in residency for a complete Beethoven concerto cycle.

Rana will play recitals at the Berlin Philharmonie as part of the Berliner Philharmoniker recital series, Barcelona's Palau de la Musica, Lugano's LAC, Paris' Théâtre des Champs-Elysées, Madrid's Scherzo Great Performers series, Gilmore Keyboard Festival, Tokyo's Kioi Hall, Wigmore Hall as part of a residency as well as many other venues and festivals. She will also continue her collaboration with the Dortmund Konzerthaus as a « Junge Wilde » until 2022.

An exclusive Warner Classics recording artist, Rana released her first album in 2015, featuring Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 2 and Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1 with Antonio Pappano and Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia. The disc received unanimous international acclaim including Gramophone's "Editor's Choice" and BBC Magazine's 2017 "Newcomer of the Year" Award. The year 2017 will remain as a milestone in Beatrice's career with the release of Bach's Goldberg Variations on Warner Classics and a 30-city tour of the work. Debuting at No. 1 on the U.K. Classical Charts, the recording was praised by reviewers worldwide and crowned by two major awards: Gramophone's "Young Artist of the Year" and Edison Klassiek's "Discovery of the Year" Award. In 2018, she was nominated as 2018 Female Artist of the Year at the Classic BRIT Awards, where she performed for a nationally televised audience at Royal Albert Hall.

Her most recent solo record was released in October 2019 and features works by Stravinsky and Ravel.

Beatrice Rana came to public attention in 2011 after winning the Montreal International Competition and two years later the Silver Medal and the Audience Award at the 14th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. In 2015, she was named a BBC New Generation Artist, and in 2016 she was awarded a fellowship from the Borletti-Buitoni Trust.

Born to a family of musicians in 1993, Rana began her piano studies at the age of four and made her orchestral debut at the age of nine, performing Bach Concerto in F Minor. She obtained her Piano Degree under the guidance of Benedetto Lupo, her lifetime mentor, at the Nino Rota Conservatory in Monopoli, where she also studied composition with Marco della Sciucca. She later studied with Arie Vardi at the Hochschule fur Musik in Hannover. She is based in Rome.

Tickets are $45-85 and are now available online at performingarts.soka.edu at the Box Office at 1 University Drive in Aliso Viejo or by calling (949) 480-4ART (4287).

BEATRICE RANA

Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 8pm

PROGRAM:

BACH Concerto Italiano BWV 971

SCHUMANN Sonata No. 3, Op. 14 (1836 version)

ALBENIZ Iberia Book 3

STRAVINSKY 3 Movements from Petrushka

Danse russe (Russian Dance)

Chez Pétrouchka (Petrushka's Room)

La semaine grasse (The Shrovetide Fair)

Event URL:

http://bit.ly/2TJHnUC

Tickets:

$45 - $85; Senior, Student, Active Military $40.50 - $76.50

In Person: Soka Performing Arts Center Box Office, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Online:

performingarts.soka.edu

All information is accurate at the time of printing but is subject to change.





