Soka Performing Arts Center Presents Piano Viruoso Murray Perahia

Soka Performing Arts Center presents internationally-acclaimed pianist Murray Perahia in a solo piano recital on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 8pm. Program: TBD. With his performances described as revelatory, Perahia has remained a consistent and dominating presence in the classical world for over four decades, procuring his place amongst the greats with meticulous technique and scrupulous musicianship. The virtuoso pianist is widely known for his affinity for the Classical and early Romantic repertoire, including Mozart and Bach.

Tickets are on sale now and range from $50-$90. They are available for purchase online at performingartscenter@soka.edu, at the Box Office at 1 University Drive in Aliso Viejo, or by

calling 949. 490.4278.

This performance is sponsored by Dr. Kenneth and Sandra Tokita, and the Parnassus Society.

About Murray Perahia

In the more than 40 years he has been performing on the concert stage, American pianist Murray Perahia has become one of the most sought-after and cherished pianists of our time, performing in all of the major international music centers and with every leading orchestra. He is the Principal Guest Conductor of the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, with whom he has toured as conductor and pianist throughout the United States, Europe, Japan, and South East Asia.

Born in New York, Mr. Perahia started playing piano at the age of four, and later attended Mannes College where he majored in conducting and composition. His summers were spent at the Marlboro Festival, where he collaborated with such musicians as Rudolf Serkin, Pablo Casals, and the members of the Budapest String Quartet. He also studied at the time with Mieczyslaw Horszowski. In subsequent years, he developed a close friendship with Vladimir Horowitz, whose perspective and personality were an abiding inspiration. In 1972 Mr. Perahia won the Leeds International Piano Competition, and in 1973 he gave his first concert at the Aldeburgh Festival, where he worked closely with Benjamin Britten and Peter Pears, accompanying the latter in many lieder recitals. Mr. Perahia was co-artistic director of the Festival from 1981 to 1989.

Having completed a tour of North America with a debut recital in Mexico in the 2012-13 season, Mr. Perahia will embark on a recital tour of Japan followed by his historically first appearances in Australia where he will perform at the Sydney Opera House and in Melbourne in November 2013.

Mr. Perahia has a wide and varied discography. Sony Classical has issued a special boxed set edition of all his recordings including several DVDs entitled The First 40 Years. His recording of Brahms Händel Variations, which won the Grammophone Award in 2011, has been called "one of the most rewarding Brahms recitals currently available." Some of his previous solo recordings feature a 5-CD boxed set of his Chopin recordings, Bach's Partitas Nos. 1, 5, and 6 and Beethoven's Piano Sonatas, opp 14, 26, and 28. He is the recipient of two Grammy awards, for his recordings of Chopin's complete Etudes and Bach's English Suites Nos. 1, 3, and 6, and numerous Grammy nominations. Mr. Perahia has also won several Gramophone Awards.

Recently, Mr. Perahia embarked on an ambitious project to edit the complete Beethoven Sonatas for the Henle Urtext Edition. He also produced and edited numerous hours of recordings of recently discovered master classes by the legendary pianist, Alfred Cortot, which resulted in the highly acclaimed Sony CD release, "Alfred Cortot: The Master Classes."

Mr. Perahia is an honorary fellow of the Royal College of Music and the Royal Academy of Music, and he holds honorary doctorates from Leeds University and Duke University. In 2004, he was awarded an honorary KBE by Her Majesty The Queen, in recognition of his outstanding service to music.

About Soka Performing Arts Center

Now is in its ninth season of presenting the best of live performances on its extraordinary stage, Soka Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of Soka University of America in Aliso Viejo, California, is under the new leadership of General Manager Renee Bodie. The 1,000-seat concert hall features world-class acoustics designed by Yasuhisa Toyota, acoustic designer of noted performance venues like Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and Suntory Hall in Tokyo.

to truly reflect the university's commitment to sustainability, the concert hall and adjacent Maathai Hall (featuring a black box theatre and dance studio) have been built to Gold LEED standards and feature vegetated green roofs. Photo voltaic cells on the Soka Performing Arts Center roof generate approximately 15% of the facility's electrical needs.



Soka University of America is a private, non-profit, four-year liberal arts college and graduate program. The campus is ranked in the Top 30 National Liberal Arts Colleges in U.S. News and World Report's "Best Colleges 2020." The university is open to top students of all nationalities and beliefs and was founded upon the Buddhist principles of peace, human rights, and the sanctity of life. For more information, please visit soka.edu.

Murray Perahia

Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 8pm

PROGRAM:

TBD



Event URL:

http://bit.ly/34cOzKh

Regular Tickets:

$50/$65/$80/$90

Discount Tickets:

Senior, Student and Active Military:

$45/$58.50/$72/$81

Parking:

FREE

In Person:

1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Online:

performingarts.soka.edu

Phone: 949.480.4ART (4278)

