Soka Performing Arts Center Announces Slate Of Virtual Programming

Soka Performing Arts Center has announced the Signature Encore Series, Jazz Interview Series, Manager's Choice Series and Expanding Horizons Series, virtual offerings for audiences while Soka University and Soka Performing Arts Center are closed to the public due to COVID-19.

The Signature Encore Series invites audiences to revisit or enjoy for the first time concerts performed at Soka Performing Arts Center; Jazz Interview Series gets up close and personal with jazz musicians with interviews conducted by Jim Merod, founder of BluePort Jazz and artistic director of the Jazz Monsters Series and Jazz Festival Series; Manager's Choice Series, curated by Soka Performing Arts Center General Manager Renee Bodie, introduces or highlights people such as acousticians, arts leaders, and musicians involved with projects outside the traditional performance space.

Moving beyond the scope of performance and professionals in the performing arts, Soka Performing Arts Center has created the Expanding Horizons Series, presentations by Soka University educators that are engaging, educational and entertaining.

"It is our passion and our joy to present and share live performances with our patrons. To have our stages silent has been deeply saddening. We have pivoted to producing virtual content, as we are dedicated to presenting art to audiences in the best way we can. Performing Arts venues and artists are producing exceptional virtual content, enabling thousands of people to enjoy music, theatre and dance from venues across the world that they might never have experienced. The silver lining to the dark cloud. " - Renee Bodie, General Manager

All programming is free. However, select videos are available only for a limited time*. The virtual programming can be viewed on our website and YouTube channel. The Expanding Horizons Series is available on Zoom.