Segerstrom Hosts Can-Can Canned Food Drive For MOULIN ROUGE!
Moulin Rouge! The Musical run from Nov. 9 until Nov. 27, 2022.
Segerstrom Center for the Arts is helping the Orange County Food Bank fully stock its shelves with canned food goods for those in-need. Throughout the run of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, all patrons are encouraged to donate canned goods to help the nearly twenty percent of children in Orange County living in "food insecure" households.
While putting Moulin Rouge! The Musical's four values of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love into practice, Segerstrom Center is excited to involve the community in one harmonious effort to cultivate compassion and reduce food insecurity throughout the county. Along with the public, Center staff will exercise the musical's core values and contribute to the food drive by having an internal contest to see which department can collect the most canned goods. In August, during the Hadestown run, over 2,000 pounds of canned food were collected. The Center accepts the challenge and is determined to beat that number and spread Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love throughout the community!
Donation bins will be on-site provided by the OC Food Bank throughout the main lobby of Segerstrom Hall.
More Hot Stories For You
November 3, 2022
UCI Jack and Shanaz Langson Institute and Museum of California Art (Langson IMCA) announced the launch of Beyond the Frame: Impressions of California, an interactive, digital experience showcasing a selection of Langson IMCA's collection of California Impressionist paintings.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Play Premier Civic Performing Arts Center in December
October 31, 2022
The family favorite musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' most classic tale from the Broadway giants who brought you hits such as Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Disney's The Little Mermaid, Ragtime, Once On This Island, and more, A Christmas Carol will make its way back to Orange County's Premier Civic Performing Arts Center December 2 through 18.
Photos: First Look at La Mirada Theatre's A FEW GOOD MEN
October 30, 2022
La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment have released production photos for the second show of their 2022-2023 season, the rarely produced and widely acclaimed military masterpiece A FEW GOOD MEN, written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Casey Stangl. Check out the photos here.
Veterans Month Concert Series Announced At Segerstrom Center For The Arts
October 28, 2022
Segerstrom Center for the Arts will celebrate National Veterans & Military Families Month this November!
South Coast Repertory Presents SNOW WHITE Next Month
October 26, 2022
South Coast Repertory gives a children's classic a modern twist with its Theatre for Young Audiences and Families production of Snow White. Adapted by Greg Banks and directed by H. Adam Harris, Snow White runs Nov. 4-20 on the Julianne Argyros Stage.