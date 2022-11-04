Segerstrom Hosts Can-Can Canned Food Drive For MOULIN ROUGE!

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is helping the Orange County Food Bank fully stock its shelves with canned food goods for those in-need. Throughout the run of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, all patrons are encouraged to donate canned goods to help the nearly twenty percent of children in Orange County living in "food insecure" households.

While putting Moulin Rouge! The Musical's four values of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love into practice, Segerstrom Center is excited to involve the community in one harmonious effort to cultivate compassion and reduce food insecurity throughout the county. Along with the public, Center staff will exercise the musical's core values and contribute to the food drive by having an internal contest to see which department can collect the most canned goods. In August, during the Hadestown run, over 2,000 pounds of canned food were collected. The Center accepts the challenge and is determined to beat that number and spread Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love throughout the community!

Donation bins will be on-site provided by the OC Food Bank throughout the main lobby of Segerstrom Hall.

