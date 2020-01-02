Segerstrom Center's Family Series Continues With THE JOSHUA SHOW: Episode 2

Segerstrom Center for the Arts' 2019 - 2020 Family Series continues with The Joshua Show: Episode 2 February 1 and 2 in Samueli Theater. Award-winning puppeteer and Ambassador of Joy joshua holden uses singing, tap dancing and a cast of zany puppets to thrill audiences of all ages in a whimsical production about friendship and the value of being yourself. Said The New York Times, "Mr. Holden has dedicated his shows to lightening the mood of all in the theater, puppets and humans alike."

Audiences are encouraged to arrive one hour before the performance for free creative activities including decorating small tote bags filled with dental hygiene items (provided by the Center) to donate to foster youth or former foster youth through the Orangewood Foundation and decorating cards for other children who are hospitalized. The cards will be distributed to hospitals around the country through the organization Cards for Hospitalized Kids. There will also be a Joshua-themed photo opportunity where everyone will be an honorary Ambassador of Joy when they receive a special button!

The Center's Education Department offers these enriching experiences to provide young people and their families with opportunities to play together creatively, explore the themes and content of the performances and connect with other patrons at the Center.

Tickets are $20 and are available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. Group discounts for groups of 10 or more are available at (714) 755-0236. The Center offers many services for patrons with disabilities including removable wheelchair locations, binoculars and assistive listening devices. To learn more visit SCFTA.org/accessibilityinformation.

