Segerstrom Center for the Arts Hosts NUTCRACKER TEA PARTY

The event runs December 12, 2020 - December 13, 2020.

Nov. 11, 2020  

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is hosting a Nutcracker Tea Party. Join Clara and friends for tea and treats from the Land of Sweets!

Toast the holiday season with tea & champagne and light refreshments. Explore an elegant winter wonderland and view costumes from American Ballet Theatre's production of The Nutcracker. Take your picture at a personal meet & greet with costumed ABT dancers. Enjoy excerpts from the Nutcracker ballet featuring ABT Gillespie School upper level dancers. Hear Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite performed live by a chamber ensemble... and more festive surprises!

Click here to learn more or book.


