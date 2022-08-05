Segerstrom Center To Host Food Drive Throughout HADESTOWN Run

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is helping out the Orange County charity, Grandma's House of Hope, to help stock the near-empty shelves at their food bank.

Throughout our run of Hadestown, we are encouraging all patrons to donate canned goods to help the nearly twenty percent of children in Orange County living in "food insecure" households. Center staff will be contributing as well by having an internal contest to see which department can collect the most canned goods.

Hadestown run from August 9 until August 21, 2022.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Donation bins will be on-site provided by Grandma's House of Hope throughout the lobby of Segerstrom Hall.