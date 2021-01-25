Segerstrom Center Presents DIXIE'S HAPPY HOUR

She's back! Everyone's favorite Alabama redhead is entertaining, enthralling and maybe even a little shocking to fans and newbies alike with her all new streaming show, Dixie's Happy Hour. If you've seen Dixie's smash off-Broadway hit Dixie's Tupperware Party or spent time with her in Dixie's Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull (and 16 other things I learned while I was drinking last Thursday), then you know Dixie's sweet charm and infectious Southern drawl is going to keep you in stiches! Performances are virtual February 9-21 at 7pm each night.

Yes, Dixie gone digital to bring you 95-minutes that include some new stories as she's mixing up a few cocktails and challenging you to find the Happy Hours that are right in front of you but you may be overlooking. What do you get when you mix gin, rum, vodka and tequila together? According to Dixie, if it doesn't lead to you doing something where you have to scroll through your photos from last night to find who you need to bake apology cupcakes for, then if you squint in just the right way and change your focus, you'll see the glory in you that makes you the remarkable person you are.

Dixie loves a good value, so tickets are $35 per household, perfect for gathering in small and distanced family groups in the comfort of your living room or as one of simultaneous cocktail parties with festive friends in other locations. They are available for purchase online at www.SCFTA.org or by calling (714) 556-2787. The show has ADULT CONTENT.

WHO IS DIXIE?

Why, Dixie Longate is the fast-talking, gum chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who has her audiences howling with laughter with her outrageously funny tales, heartfelt accounts, audience participation and a little bit of empowerment and homespun wisdom. She hails from Mobile, Alabama where she lives with her three kids who she's almost sometimes ever proud of: Wynona, Dwayne and Absorbine, Jr. She started selling Tupperware as part of the conditions of her parole back in 2001. Within a few years, she became the top selling Tupperware representative in the US. When a friend of hers told her she should turn her living room party into a theatrical show, she laughed so hard at the idea, she almost had to put down her drink.

Dixie's Tupperware Party opened off-Broadway in 2007 to raving fans and rave reviews. The show earned Dixie a Drama Desk Award Nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance. She lost to Laurence Fishburne . Really. Look it up.

The following year, with plastic bowls in hand, she embarked on a small tour to some theaters in the US. Twelve years later, that tour was still running and had become one of the longest-running Off-Broadway tours in history. COVID put a halt to the live shows for the time being, which meant Dixie had to go back to her trailer in Mobile to spend time with her kids 24/7.

It was while she was mixing a cocktail in the baby's room one morning that she thought, "Just because I can't be on a stage in front of people doesn't mean I can't be on a stage not in front of people but with people watching anyway." And a new show was born.

Dixie's Happy Hour is her third major show from America's Sixth Favorite redhead. Her second show, Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding A Mechanical Bull (and 16 other things I learned while I was drinking last Thursday) was originally produced by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, which Dixie discovered is really hard to say after eight alcoholic Shirley Temples.

She has now ridden that bull all over this great country and looks forward to mounting it again when this whole crazy period in our lives is behind us. In the meantime, she wanted to give everyone a big hug even though she can't do that in real life. You'll find that hug in Dixie's Happy Hour. Enjoy! For more information about Dixie's Happy Hour, log onto http://DixiesHappyHour.com.

