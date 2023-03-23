Segerstrom Center Launches Disney Musicals in Schools Program 2023 Student Share Showcase

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced its 2023 Disney Musicals in Schools student share performance, hosted by Broadway star Martina Sykes, (Shenzi in Disney's North American Tour of THE LION KING). On Tuesday, March 28 at 5:00pm, elementary school students from Helen Estock Elementary (Tustin), Benjamin Franklin Elementary (Santa Ana), Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary (Santa Ana), Oak View Elementary (Huntington Beach), and Alexander J. Stoddard Elementary (Anaheim) will sing and dance their way through scenes from Disney's The Jungle Book KIDS, The Lion King KIDS, Aladdin KIDS, and 101 Dalmatians KIDS in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.

Disney Musicals in Schools was developed by Disney Theatrical group and began in 2010 in New York City spurred by DTG's concern that under-resourced public elementary schools were not afforded equitable access to the arts. Disney Musicals in Schools is designed to help Orange County public elementary schools create sustainable musical theater programs. The Segerstrom Center launched the program in 2014. Now in the ninth year of its partnership with Disney Theatricals Productions, the Center has brought the 17-week residency to 33 Title 1 schools in Orange County, helping to impact over 6,000 students.

Disney KIDS Musicals, created in partnership with Music Theatre International (MTI), are about 30 minutes long and designed for elementary performers (available shows include: 101 Dalmatians, Aladdin, The Artistocats, Frozen, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, and Winnie the Pooh) Each school is provided with a ShowKit which includes a director's guide, student scripts, cross-curricular activities, accompaniment and rehearsal CDs, and a choreography DVD, free in-school support from a team of two Teaching Artists, and free performance rights to the 30 minutes Disney KIDS musical. Students work in teams to develop self-confidence, strengthen communication and collaboration skills all while learning and enjoying the process of creating a Disney musical theater production.

Segerstrom Center Vice President of Education, Talena Mara shares that "We are thrilled to be celebrating Disney Musicals in Schools at Segerstrom Center for the Arts! In its almost decade long history, this extraordinary program has helped school communities build and sustain musical theater programs in many districts across Orange County. To celebrate Disney Musicals in School's ninth season, Segerstrom Center added an additional school during this academic year making a total of five remarkable local school communities that are preparing for their first public performances of their musical. These experiences are life changing for the students, teachers, school administrators, student families, and the wider school community involved in the rehearsals and performance preparations. Segerstrom Center could not be prouder to partner with each of the schools we have served over the last nine years and look forward to many more magical experiences and program growth ahead!"

Segerstrom Center is thrilled that the majority of Orange County schools served by this program since 2014 are continuing the tradition of musical theater on their campus These include: Arbolita Elementary (La Habra), Riverdale Elementary (Garden Grove), Santiago Elementary (Santa Ana), Agnes Ware Stanley Elementary (Garden Grove), Ethan B. Allen Elementary (Fountain Valley), Westmont Elementary (Westminster), Adelaide Price Elementary (Anaheim), Eisenhower Elementary (Garden Grove), Rea Elementary (Costa Mesa), Hill Elementary (Garden Grove), James Madison Elementary (Santa Ana), Sequuoia Academy Elementary (Westminster), Newhope Elementary (Garden Grove), Sycamore Elementary (Orange), Las Lomas Elementary (La Habra), Vessels Elementary (Cypress), Garfield Elementary (Santa Ana), Arthur F. Corey Elementary (Buena Park), Webber Elementary (Westminster), and Adams Elementary (Santa Ana).

For more information on Disney Musicals in Schools at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, visit https://www.scfta.org/disney-musicals-in-schools