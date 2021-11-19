Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Segerstrom Center For The Arts To Be Recognized At The Last Veteran's Concert Series

Head to the plaza for an afternoon of live music curated and emceed by Air Force veteran and radio personality Bubba Jackson.

Nov. 19, 2021  

Nick Berardino, President of the Veterans Alliance of Orange County and Heroes Hall Veterans Foundation would like to recognize Segerstrom Center for the Arts for their community support for veterans and their outstanding celebrations held at the Center throughout National Veterans and Military Families month.

In appreciation and as a tribute to all who have served and to increase community support for veterans, Segerstrom Center for the Arts is proud to celebrate National Veterans and Military Families Month this November. Be there as the company says thank you to our veterans all month with the final concert in the series of free outdoor concerts on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza designed with service members in mind. Head to the plaza for an afternoon of live music curated and emceed by Air Force veteran and radio personality Bubba Jackson.

The Scotty Barnhart Quintet featuring Natalie Jacob combines the musical talents of Scotty Barnhart, current Director of the Count Basie Orchestra (CBO), along with acclaimed vocalist Natalie Jacob, Tamir Hendleman (piano), and current and former CBO members Trevor Ware (bass) and Roy McCurdy (drums). Enjoy a swingin' afternoon of jazz standards, selections from the Great American Songbook, bossa nova, and more!

Learn more at SCFTA.org.


