Segerstrom Center For The Arts Presents The 48TH ANNUAL CANDLELIGHT CONCERT

Segerstrom Center for the Arts celebrates the 48th Candlelight Concert on December 2, 2022. This annual event is one of Orange County's most elegant and anticipated fundraisers that is both a highlight of the holiday season and supports the Center's nonprofit artistic, education, and community engagement programs. Candlelight Concert rolls out the red carpet for the community's most generous arts supporters.

Since its inception in 1974, Candlelight Concert has raised over $40 million to support the Center's array of stellar entertainment, arts, education, and community engagement programs, as well as the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School and Studio D Arts School for All Abilities, impacting the lives of more than 400,000 annually. The funds raised also support new artistic endeavors such as ballet commissions and world premiere productions. The continued support provided from Candlelight allows the Center to expand the idea of what it means to both participate and appreciate the arts, for everyone.

Candlelight Concert is chaired this year by John E. Stratman, Jr., who serves on Segerstrom Center's Board of Directors and is senior director of public affairs and brand communication for Kaiser Permanente Orange County. He shares "For years, Candlelight Concert has supported the Center's artistic, education, and community engagement programs, all factors that are near and dear to my heart. These programs are so instrumental to the future of our youth and community. I strongly believe we are a bridge to the future of where the arts will go and are responsible for paving the path, step by step, for the new generation to come. Our job is to ensure that the arts live, and continue to be vibrant in Orange County, and are available and accessible for everyone. I am truly honored and humbled to be this year's Candlelight Chair."

This year will include a special performance by Cyndi Lauper. Over the past forty years, Cyndi Lauper has been well acclaimed for being a pop icon. She is most well-known for her pop hits "Time After Time" and "Girls Just Want to Have Fun", which won her a 1986 Grammy Award for best new artist. Although she is regarded for being a pop icon, Lauper is no stranger to the theater. She wrote lyrics for Broadway's Kinky Boots, which went on to win six Tony Awards, two of which being Best Music and Best Original Score. Kinky Boots appeared at Segerstrom Hall in both 2014 and 2018. It is safe to say we will be jamming out all through the night!

This year's Candlelight dinner menu will be designed by world-renowned celebrity chef, Giada De Laurentiis, who will also be in attendance for the evening and will provide Giada Catering by Giada De Laurentiis. Best known for hosting the Food Network's Giada at Home, she also appears regularly as a contributor and guest co-host on NBC's Today.

Legendary southern California radio, television, and film personality DJ Richard Blade will be spinning the 1 and 2's rocking some new wave music and electronica hits to set the mood for the night. Richard Blade a long-time disk jockey at KROQ in Los Angeles from 1982-2000 is best known for being the voice of the 80's music scene with radio programs featuring new wave artists. He is also a host for SiriusXM's 1st Wave classic alternative station since 2005.

For table and ticket purchases, sponsorships, and underwriting, or for more information, please contact Courtney Donley, Senior Director of Special Events at SPEvent@scfta.org, or call (714) 942-6247.