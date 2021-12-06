Segerstrom Center For The Arts Presents Spanish Music Stars and Performances

International music, dance, and recording artists arrive at Segerstrom Center for the Arts for the Estrellas series.

Kicking off the series on (December 12), Salsa Navidad- Spanish Harlem Orchestra the three-time Grammy Award-winning Salsa and Latin Jazz band returns to celebrate the winter holidays with music that will make you want to stand up and dance. On (December 22), a joyous annual tradition at Segerstrom Center returns with Fiesta Navidad featuring the Grammy Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos. This celebration of Mexican holiday traditions is a concert filled with festive music and dance.

Tango Argentina continues the Estrellas series on (January 16, 2022) with 12 of Argentina's best tango dancers and musicians as part of its inaugural tour of the United States. This thrilling program features star dancers Ivana Ayala and Pedro Sanchiz and combines tango traditions with contemporary stories to show how the art form has evolved throughout its history. The Estrellas series will wrap on (March 30, 2022) with Ballet Forklorico de Mexico

. The company, composed of 76 talented folk dancers, has developed choreography for 40 ballets and makes its permanent home at the Palacio de Bellas Artes, one of Mexico City's most historic venues. For over 6 decades, this acclaimed company has captivated audiences all over the world with performances highlighting Mexico's diverse folkloric dance styles and rich, colorful culture.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts applauds its corporate partners including Kaiser Permanente, Official Health Partner and United Airlines, Official Airline.

