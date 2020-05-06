Segerstrom Center For The Arts Presents A Virtual Spring Carnival

"Come one, Come all!" Segerstrom Center for the Arts invites you to celebrate Spring at its first virtual Spring Carnival on May 17. Enjoy fun, food and crafts, all accessed virtually on our website - https://scfta.org/springcarnival - from the comfort of your own home. And admission is FREE to the Center's Spring Carnival.

In the days leading up to the carnival, we invite you to join the fun with our series of Instagram challenges. Each challenge hints at an activity that will be included with our May 17 carnival package, and is a new way to get creative at home. There's something for everyone, from cooking up your version of the perfect carnival snack to inventing your own game with materials you can find around your house. With a little imagination, that cardboard box, pool noodle, and loose tennis balls in your garage are a never-before-seen game waiting to happen-and we want to share your creations with fellow virtual carnival-goers! Post your video or photo and tag us on Instagram using @segerstromarts for the chance to get your carnival creation featured on our stories!

Made entirely digital, we'll be providing everything you need to enjoy your visit, down to the festive carnival atmosphere. Set the mood by listening to our upbeat playlist, then dive into one of our many special activities created by our Center carni staff and local artists. Lovers of carnival food, head to the kitchen and follow our tutorial to whip up your own county fair-themed treat. While snacking, join us on our virtual Argyros Plaza and enjoy the fun. Kids and kids-at-heart, we challenge you to find all the eggs hidden by a mystery visitor on our virtual treasure hunt! Segerstrom Center's Spring Carnival can be accessed directly through the Center's website, https://scfta.org/springcarnival

The Spring Carnival includes family-friendly activities with easy instructional videos. Some of the fun includes:

Making a playful puppet

Cooking up your favorite carnival treats in your own kitchen

Making art with items found at home

Recreating carnival games

Sensory-Friendly scratch-and-sniff painting

Downloadable print-out coloring pages

There will also be plenty of special performances, including a storyteller from the Costa Mesa/Donald Dungan Library and circus entertainment from Circo Etereo. Our talented performers will even show you some magic tricks to try at home and amaze your friends! For those looking for a challenge, collect all the hidden eggs during our virtual treasure hunt on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza.

Jason Holland, VP of Community Engagement at Segerstrom Center for the Arts shares, "As we await the time when it is safe to welcome you all back to our outdoor Plaza, we hope this Virtual Spring Carnival can spread some joy at home with fun activities and experiences for the whole family to do together where you live! I'm particularly excited to see what fun games you invent at home and delicious, new carnival treats you create. The only limit is your imagination and we can't wait to see what you come up with!"

So, even as we're staying safe and staying home, the Center is doing its best to spread the fun, magic and joy the arts with the community.





