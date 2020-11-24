Segerstrom Center For The Arts Invites You To Enjoy A Magical Nutcracker Tea Party

Segerstrom Center for the Arts invites you to celebrate the holidays with Clara and her friends at a traditional tea party, replete with tea (de riguere!), champagne, luscious scones, tea sandwiches, macaroons and scrumptious treats from the Land of Sweets.

The parties are fundraisers to support the Center's American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School, Studio D: Arts School for All and the renowned International Dance Series that brings the greatest dance companies in the world to Orange County. The parties will be held on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza Saturday and Sunday, December 12 and Sunday, December 13, with seatings at 11 am and 3 pm on both days. Tiaras, tutus and party attire encouraged. This elegant event is best suited for children 5 years and older and their parents.

Tickets for the Nutcracker Tea Party are $700 for a 4-person table and $1,200 for an 8-person table. Space is limited and reservations are required. Please visit www.scfta.org/events/2020/nutcracker-tea-party today.

Seating is restricted to a limited number of clearly marked personal pods with six feet of distance from neighboring spaces and guests. All spaces and Center-provided furnishings are sanitized between seatings. Masks are required at entry and when not seated at your table.

Winter magic will transform the Argyros Plaza, with displays of costumes from American Ballet Theatre's beautiful production of The Nutcracker, photo opportunities with the Nutcracker in front of Santa's sleigh (on loan from the North Pole for the afternoon!). ABT Gillespie School faculty will host the entertainment, which includes an appearance by Clara's godfather, Drosselmeyer (ABT Gillespie teacher and former ABT dancer Kenneth Easter). Upper level students from the ABT Gillespie School will perform excerpts from Tchaikovsky's ballet, and a string quartet will perform his beloved Nutcracker Suite.

Everyone will receive a free raffle ticket and the option to purchase more. Prizes include Fancy Nancy books signed by illustrator Robin Preiss Glasser and Fancy Nancy souvenirs, plus gift certificates to Pottery Barn and Sephora at South Coast Plaza, holiday ornaments, wine, and more.

Glasser said, "Originally I wanted to support Segerstrom Center and Studio D because, as an artist and dancer, I know the joy and uplift the arts can bring to our soul. But, after witnessing the classes for children with disabilities and seeing how they are being helped, I have renewed my efforts to stay involved with this top-notch school that we are fortunate to have in our community."

Glasser is also offering extraordinarily special experiences for up to five families. She will include the lucky child or children in her upcoming book, Glorious Promises, the story about a girl in New York who auditions to become a dancer with American Ballet Theatre. Each child will receive an autographed copy of the book when it is published in 2022.

Shows View More Costa Mesa Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You