Segerstrom Center For The Arts Hosts Inaugural Drag Brunch

This show features an all-star drag cast including Leeko Rae, April Showers, Big Deelish, Mama St. Merman, and Penny Dreadful.

Feb. 09, 2023  
Segerstrom Center for the Arts will present its inaugural Drag Brunch hosted by long-time friend of the center and talented performer, Miss Clair Voyance.

This show features an all-star drag cast including Leeko Rae, April Showers, Big Deelish, Mama St. Merman, and Penny Dreadful. Join these dazzling divas as they debut their theatrical talents and show-stopping numbers for the first time in illustrious cabaret style. From Moulin Rouge to Wicked, Into the Woods, and everything in between, these fabulous queens will take you on a journey through all the Broadway songbooks!

Every ticket comes with a complimentary glass of champagne (21+) and the opportunity to meet the queens after the show! Hungry for more? All floor seating includes a deliciously catered brunch so bring an appetite for surprises, delights and plenty of 11 o'clock numbers that'll leave you screaming "Encore!"

Doors open for brunch at 10:30 AM and check-in for loft seating opens at 11:00 AM.
The performance begins at 12:00 PM. Early arrival is strongly encouraged to allow
time for parking and check-in.

Loft seating does not include access to the brunch buffet; all floor seating will
include access to the brunch buffet. Additional drinks may be purchased separately.

Taking place Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater. Artists and program subject to change. Recommended for ages 21+.




