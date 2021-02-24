Segerstrom Center For The Arts Dance And Musical Theater Program Enrolling Now For March Classes

Segerstrom Center for the Arts' popular Musical Theater Training Program for aspiring young performers ages 9-18 continues and is accepting new applicants. The next series will be on March 18, 23, 26, 30 and April 1, followed by the followed by an April/May series.

The classes are live but virtual, and students of all experience levels are welcome. Training is provided by some of the industry's leading live stage professional artists and educators. Classes include acting, voice, and dance. Students in the 15-18-year-old age group will have acting and dance audition preparation classes.

Entrance is not audition-based, so registration is on a first-come, first-served basis, and capacity is limited. Tuition for all five classes is $150, and registration can be completed online at www.scfta.org/virtualclasses.

Because the classes are live virtual, there is immediate interaction between students and faculty while everyone remains completely safe. The Musical Theater Training Program has three tracks, one for students ages 9-13 with classes at 3:30pm, a second for students ages 12 - 14 at 5pm and a third for students ages 15-18 at 6:30pm.