Segerstrom Center For The Arts Announces Free May Plaza Events

"You are as welcome as the flowers in May". Segerstrom Center for the Arts welcomes you to another month of amazing FREE outdoor performances and events on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza. Diving right into May on the 1st, Body Percussion with Dorrance Dance welcomes adventure seekers of all ages and levels for a free workshop on how to use your body to produce a wide variety of sounds. Calling all families, friends, and neighbors! Join us for Family Fun at the Center on Sunday, May 5 for an afternoon of games, art activities, and entertainment featuring America's Got Talent Season 13 semi-finalist, Voices of Hope Children's Choir along with Jazzy Ash and the Leaping Lizards and TAIKOPROJECT drummers. Tuesday Night Dance continues with a new genre! Come explore Bollywood dance four weeks in a row with members of Apra Bhandari of Adaa Bollywood Dance Academy.

For our first year ever, the Center invites you to Spring Carnival on Saturday, May 18. Celebrate all things spring during this afternoon of FREE fun for the whole family on the Argyros Plaza! Enjoy mazes, obstacle

600 Town Center Drive Costa Mesa, CA 92626 T (714) 556-2121 F (714) 556-8984 SCFTA.org

courses, and bounce houses with our outdoor inflatable park. Then visit the petting zoo, take home a free sourvenir from our balloon artists and pause to enjoy impromptu theater by roving performers. Don't miss a moment! May also features back-to-back local musical talent, including Orange County native Katie Stump (May 15), world traveler Miss Valeri Lopez (May 16), and Adam Knight, back by popular demand and singing everything from pop and neo soul to R&B and acoustic(May 17).

May Events on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

Body Percussion with Dorrance Dance Wednesday, May 1 6:00-7:00 pm You are the instrument, you are the rhythm! All ages and levels are welcome at this FREE and FUN workshop led by Dorrance Dance Associate Artistic Director Nicholas Van Young. Use your body to produce a wide variety of rhythmic sounds from clapping to stomping and everything in between. Discover the percussive possibilities of your unique instrument and help develop your body's relationship between music and movement.

Family Fun at the Center: featuring Voices of Hope Children's Choir Sunday, May 5 2:00-5:00 pm Join us for a FREE afternoon of entertainment featuring America's Got Talent Season 13 semi-finalist, Voices of Hope Children's Choir! Enjoy the sounds of this impressive youth choir as they share songs of hope and peace, then engage in art-making activities, games, and fun for the entire family. Family-friendly performances from TAIKOPROJECT drummers and Jazzy Ash and the Leaping Lizards will complete this afternoon of joyful imagination!

This event is part of Imagination Celebration. Presented in partnership with the Orange County Department of Education, Imagination Celebration dynamically connects the community, arts organizations, universities, and Orange County students through meaningful arts experiences.

Tuesday Night Dance May 7,14, 21, 28 6:30 - 7:30 pm Grab your dancing shoes and join us every Tuesday night for a free dance class! Every month, learn a different style of dance, guided by our expert instructors. All experience levels are welcome!

In May, explore Bollywood dance with Apra Bhandari of Adaa Bollywood Dance Academy. Kids and adults alike will love her fun choreography, and the upbeat Bollywood sound will keep you coming back for more!

Live on Argyros Stage: Katie Stump Wednesday, May 15

6:15 - 7:15 pm An Orange County native and graduate of USC's esteemed Popular Music program, singer/songwriter Katie Stump grew up pursuing music and has never stopped! From large festivals to intimate crowds, her vibrant stage presence and honest songwriting pull listeners in with every performance. Enjoy a free evening of her music on Argyros Plaza!

Live on Argyros Stage: Valeri Lopez Thursday, May 16

6:15 - 7:15 pm

World traveler Valeri Lopez has brought her songs and music along with her everywhere she goes. With a voice that has been described as both sweet and bold, Valeri Lopez will have you humming her songs well after you've seen her set on Argyros Plaza.

Live on Argyros Stage: Adam Knight Friday, May 17 6:15 - 7:15 pm Adam Knight is back by popular demand on Argyros Plaza! Adam Knight is a singer and songwriter raised on the backroads of Southern Oregon where he grew up listening to Soul, R&B and Americana Acoustic music. A versatile performer, he sings everything from Pop and Neo Soul to R&B and Acoustic genres. Grab a bite to eat at George's Café and enjoy his free performance!

Spring Carnival Saturday, May 18 1:00 - 6:00 pm Celebrate all things spring with an afternoon of free fun for the whole family! Explore a giant maze, race through an obstacle course, and bounce to your heart's content at our outdoor inflatable park. Visit a petting zoo, have your face painted, receive a custom creation from our balloon artists, and watch roving performers throughout the day. Then, try a workshop to pick up some new gardening tips and tricks for this season.

When you need a break from all this excitement, fun and activity, set out your picnic blanket and grab a bite from George's Café-it's an afternoon for everyone to enjoy!

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is committed to supporting artistic excellence, offering unsurpassed experiences and to engaging the entire community in new and exciting ways through the unique power of live performance and a diverse array of inspiring arts-based education and community engagement programs. Previously called the Orange County Performing Arts Center, Segerstrom Center is Orange County's largest non-profit arts organization. The Center presents a broad range of programming for audiences of all ages, including international ballet and dance, national tours of top Broadway shows, jazz and cabaret, contemporary artists, classical music performed by renowned chamber orchestras and ensembles, family- friendly programming and free performances on the Center's Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, including free movie screenings, live performances, special holiday events and festivals to celebrate the rich cultural diversity of the county.

Segerstrom Center is a leader among the nation's performing arts centers for providing education programs designed to inspire young people through the arts. These reach hundreds of thousands of students each year in five Southern California counties. Community engagement programs developed through the Center for Dance and Innovation and Center Without Boundaries also connect the Center more comprehensively with Orange County's many diverse communities. The CDI supports flagship artistic programming and a wide range of projects that celebrate innovation, nurture creativity and engage audiences of the future. It is home to the American Ballet William J. Gillespie School and the School of Dance and Music for Children with Disabilities. The Center Without Boundaries develops partnerships with non-cultural organizations to help them in their own efforts to respond to the ever-changing needs of the community.





