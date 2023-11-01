Segerstrom Center For The Arts Announces Cast For American Ballet Theatre's THE NUTCRACKER

Segerstrom Center for the Arts announces the return of SoCal's favorite holiday tradition – American Ballet Theatre's captivating production of The Nutcracker coming to Segerstrom Hall stage with 12 performances from December 8 -17, 2023. This year marks the eighth season that the Center has presented ABT's The Nutcracker, Southern California's grandest production of this beloved holiday ballet, featuring ABT's international all-star cast and marking the first year of the production under new ABT Artistic Director Susan Jaffe, who was appointed in 2022.

Co-presented by the Center and American Ballet Theatre with choreography by Alexei Ratmansky, The Nutcracker is the beloved holiday story based on The Nutcracker and the King of Mice written by E.T.A. Hoffmann and set to Peter Ilyitch Tchaikovsky's magical score performed live by Pacific Symphony.

ABT Artistic Director Susan Jaffe has released principal casting which will include Devon Teuscher as Clara, the Princess, and Joo Won Ahn as The Nutcracker Prince on Opening Night, Friday, December 8.

Friday, December 8 at 7 p.m. – Devon Teuscher, Joo Won Ahn

Saturday, December 9 at 2 p.m. – Hee Seo, Daniel Camargo*

Saturday, December 9 at 7 p.m. – Catherine Hurlin, Aran Bell

Sunday, December 10 at 12:30 p.m. – Skylar Brandt, Herman Cornejo

Sunday, December 10 at 5:30 p.m. – Hee Seo, Daniel Camargo

Wednesday, December 13 at 7 p.m. – Christine Shevchenko, Thomas Forster

Thursday, December 14 at 7 p.m. – Isabella Boylston, James Whiteside

Friday, December 15 at 7 p.m. – Cassandra Trenary, Calvin Royal lll

Saturday, December 16 at 2 p.m. – SunMi Park*, Cory Stearns

Saturday, December 16 at 7 p.m. – Devon Teuscher, Joo Won Ahn

Sunday, December 17 at 12:30 p.m. – Catherine Hurlin, Aran Bell

Sunday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m. – Skylar Brandt, Herman Cornejo

*Indicates the first time in the role.

American Ballet Theatre has produced several critically acclaimed productions of this

family-friendly classic tale of Clara and the Nutcracker over the years. The Nutcracker, with its timeless music by Tchaikovsky and splendid costumes and scenery, is the perfect way to introduce children to ballet and inspire them to study dance and become a little Clara or Nutcracker Prince themselves. This production, with choreography by Alexei Ratmansky, scenery and costumes by Tony Award winner Richard Hudson (Disney's The Lion King), and lighting by Tony Award winner Jennifer Tipton, received its World Premiere in 2010.

The Los Angeles Times said, “Choreographer Alexei Ratmansky has made his own Christmas miracle: a joyful Nutcracker ballet that is ravishing and clever enough to inspire multiple viewings … in ‘Waltz of the Flowers,' Busby Berkeley-esque waves of complex human patterns make this waltz one of the most astounding and beautiful you'll ever see … in all its wondrousness, an unreserved classic.”

The Orange County Register said, “A visual tour de force … a Nutcracker without parallel … Ratmansky is an undisputed master; few choreographers combine his qualities of invention, wit, pacing, and theatricality … Ratmansky has created a work that celebrates the wonder and transformative power of live performance.”

The New York Times said, “Mr. Ratmansky here is an enchanting storyteller, but his is among the most original, fascinating for children and adults alike. A production like no other, made with complete theatrical authority from first to last.”

The American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School at the Center offers students unrivaled performing opportunities, master classes, lectures by visiting artists, and the highest quality of classical ballet training through the American Ballet Theatre National Training Curriculum. Forty students are featured annually in ABT's production of The Nutcracker; and students have performed alongside ABT dancers in the World Premiere productions of The Sleeping Beauty (2015), Whipped Cream (2017), and the West Coast premiere of ABT's Harlequinade (2019).

Tickets start at $29 and are available for purchase online at scfta.org, in person at 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626, and by phone at (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket discounts of 10 or more, call the Group Services offices at (714)755-0236.

A limited number of exclusive Sweet Seats are available for the weekend performances of The Nutcracker. Along with prime Orchestra seating, this ticket also comes with a Segerstrom Center keepsake ornament, The Nutcracker collectible poster, and a delicious holiday cookie – all in a Segerstrom Center tote bag!