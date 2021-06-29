Segerstrom Center For The Arts Announces 21-22 Jazz Season

Segerstrom Center for the Arts' renowned Jazz Series returns for the 2021 - 2022 Season with an all-star line-up that includes Cecile McLorin Salvant joined by Sullivan Fortner, Chucho Valdes, Diane Reeves and Joe Lovano, Veronica Smith, the Kurt Elling Christmas concert, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, the Dave Brubeck Centennial Celebration with the Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, The Brubeck Brothers & Dianne Reeves sharing the stage, and closing out the season is Matthew Whittaker. Jazz fans can also add Spanish Harlem Orchestra's Salsa Navidad holiday concert.

Subscriptions for the seven engagements in the 2021-22 Jazz Series start at $377. Series packages are on sale now at the Center's website, www.SCFTA.org/subscriptions, or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket discounts, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts applauds its corporate partner United Airlines, Official Airline of the Center. KJAZZ 88.1FM is the official media sponsor of the 21-22 Jazz Series at Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

2021 - 2022 JAZZ SERIES

Cecile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner a"?Center Debut

September 26, 2021 at 4 and 7 pm

Samueli Theater

This powerhouse pair ignites energy on stage with musical precision that captivates audiences until the last note is played - and beyond! She's a jazz vocalist who dazzled Segerstrom Center audiences when she first appeared here in 2014. Sullivan is making his series debut is also a Grammy Winner and like Cecile, has won multiple DownBeat Magazine reader and critics polls. She's been heralded as one of the most compelling and creative singers in Jazz today and he's been called one of the top jazz pianists of his generation and recognized for his virtuosic technique and captivating performances. Having these two performing together is a rare and special treat not to be missed.

Chucho Valdes, Dianne Reeves, Joe Lovano

October 22, 2021 at 8 pm

RenÃ©e and Henry Segerstrom Hall

Expect an unforgettable night of music as three Masters of Jazz join forces for an evening of duets. Winner of six Grammy and three Latin Grammy Awards, the Cuban pianist, composer, and arranger Chucho ValdÃ©s is the most influential figure in modern Afro-Cuban jazz. Five-time Grammy Award winner Dianne Reeves is the pre-eminent jazz vocalist in the world today - her arsenal of talents is richly on display in each and every song of her limitless repertoire. Hailed by The New York Times as "one of the greatest musicians in jazz history," Grammy Award-winning saxophone titan Joe Lovano has distinguished himself as a prescient and pathfinding force in the arena of creative music.

Veronica Swift a"?Center Debut

November 20, 2021 at 7 and 9 pm

Samueli Theater

One of today's brightest young jazz stars, vocalist Veronica Swift recorded her first album at the age of 9, after which she started touring professionally with her parents, jazz pianist Hod O'Brien and vocalist Stephanie Nakasian. By nineteen, she placed second at the Thelonius Monk Vocal Competition, launching an adult career that has seen her collaborate with such musical greats as Michael Feinstein, Chris Botti, and Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. Having performed at jazz clubs and festivals around the world, the 27-year-old vocal phenom now makes her Center debut.

Kurt Elling Christmas

December 11, 2021 at 7 and 9 pm

Samueli Theater

Grammy Award winner Kurt Elling returns to celebrate the holidays with his acclaimed show, The Beautiful Day. With a mix of traditional carols and contemporary holiday songs, the jazz vocalist and favorite of Center audiences celebrate the promise and magical energy of the holiday season.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

January 21, 2022 at 8 pm

RenÃ©e and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

World-renowned Jazz at Lincoln Center and its array of guest artists thrills audiences around the world. A national treasure, their dedication to jazz includes a year-round schedule of performance, education, and broadcast events for audiences of all ages. The Orchestra returns to the Center for a one-night-only performance with its celebrated managing and artistic director, award-winning jazz trumpeter, and composer Wynton Marsalis.

Dave Brubeck Centennial Celebration with the Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, The Brubeck Brothers & Dianne Reeves

February 4, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Segerstrom Hall

The unique sounds of the Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra have been swinging and sophisticated since 1986. Some of the jazz world's top musicians have performed with the Orchestra, combining impeccable technical instrumental prowess and excellent jazzmanship. For this Center gig, CHJO will be joined by the Brubeck Brothers Quartet who are making their Center debut, featuring Dave's sons, drummer Dan and bassist, trombonist, and composer Chris. Grammy Winner John Clayton has created special arrangements of Dave Brubeck's works to celebrate the 100th birthday of this jazz legend. Joining the stage will be the National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Dianne Reeves.

Matthew Whitaker a"?Center Debut

March 27, 2022 at 4 and 7 pm

Samueli Theater

After demonstrating his talent while still a young child, 20-year-old composer and pianist Matthew Whitaker has established himself as one of the hottest new names in jazz. At 10, he was the opening performer for Stevie Wonder's induction into the Apollo Theater's Hall of Fame. At 15, he was named a Yamaha Artist, becoming the youngest musician to join the stellar group of jazz pianists. He has toured extensively, both in the US and abroad, performing on many world-renowned stages. He has recorded two acclaimed albums, and his story was recently featured on CBS's 60 Minutes. Join us as he makes his unforgettable Center debut.

2021 - 2022 JAZZ SERIES BONUS OPTION

Spanish Harlem Orchestra - Salsa Navidad



Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 2 pm

RenÃ©e and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

The two-time Grammy-winning Salsa and Latin Jazz band return to celebrate the winter holidays with music that will make you want to stand up and dance.

Information provided is accurate at the time of printing and is subject to change. Segerstrom Center for the Arts is a non-profit organization. "Segerstrom Center for the Arts" is a registered trademark.