Segerstrom Center Announces Summer Lineup of Outdoor Events and Performances

Summer at Segerstrom Center for the Arts is going strong with events, performances and concerts for everyone! The Coollab Festival, presented in partnership with the Coollab Project in Santa Ana, returns to Argyros Stage this Sunday, July 18 from 4-9pm. In its second year, the festival showcases the hippest bands in Orange County and features local artists with spunky, soulful and blended beats.

The show kicks off with DJ Daniel Jamezzz, one of OC's hottest DJ's with guaranteed good vibes. Marcellina will then take the stage with her signature multi-genre flair inspired by jazz, psychedelic rock, R&B, Gospel, punk and hip hop. Following Marcellina, Frosty, a young Mexican-American singer, poet, and rapper based in Santa Ana will captivate the audience with her organic sounds and ethereal flows. Multi-faceted artist, writer, rapper, producer, singer and free-stylista??Rocky Angelini & The Saucea??will follow Frosty. Next up is Sabir feat.

Rhe, award-winning emcee from the legendary music city of Macon, GA who will treat the crowd to tracks from his latest release "Lucidity". The packed lineup also includes Undecided Future, recipients of the "2019 Young Entertainer's Award". Back by popular demand after placing in Segerstrom Center's countywide talent competition, Undecided Future will bring fresh beats and lyrics with an old-school, retro groove twist.

The festival also spotlights Coollab Project foundera??ALäZ, whose work has been featured by All Def Music, Sofar Sounds, FS1, National Geographic, and the Final Call. He has opened for and worked with artists such as James Brown, Lailah Hathaway, Bootsy Collins, Bobby Brown, Erykah Badu, and Snoop Dogg. He shares, "The Coollab Festival is a much-needed live music oasis in what has felt like a desert of concerts and festivals over the last year. With a community spanning the country from Southern California to Georgia, the festival will feature a range of artists with a spectrum of complimentary styles that create a vibe that is truly one of a kind". To conclude the evening, Coollab Project's house band,a??Apollo Bebop,a??will hit the Argyros Stage.a??Building off the likes of John Coltrane and A Tribe Called Quest,a??this Santa Ana-based jazz/hip-hop quinteta??is redefining and innovating hip hop as it's known today. Since their formation in 2015, the group has completed two US West Coast tours and headlined numerous shows throughout Los Angeles and Orange County in addition to opening for KRS-One, Aloe Blacc & Gavlyn. The band was awardeda??OC Weekly's "Best New Band" and "Best Hip-Hop". Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance online or in-person day of event from 2:00 to 6:30pm.

Summer Sounds continues with Very Be Careful; and DJ King Steady Beat between doors and show time! Summer Sounds is a casual and welcoming series of sunset concerts reflecting the global communities and diverse musical influences found in Southern California.This Friday, July 16 join us outside from 6:30-8:30pm to celebrate Colombian Independence Day with Summer Sounds music. A Caribbean soul and a California heart have incited thousands to boogie to Very Be Careful's Colombian coastal beat. Before the show, celebrate Colombian Independence Day with DJ King Steady Beat, spinning cumbia, salsa, champeta, porro and other Colombian rhythms on vinyl for a rootsy, old school, Colombian-Caribbean party! On Friday, July 23 from 8:00 - 9:30pm, Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles performs at the penultimate Summer Sounds concert. Billed as the world's first mariachi band comprised entirely of LGBTQ musicians, Mariachi Arcoiris treats audiences to the highest level of musicality in mariachi and Mexican folklore. To close our Summer Sounds series, Dengue Fever hits the stage on Friday, July 30 from 7:00 - 8:30pm. Famous for their one-of-a-kind cross pollination of Khmer rock, garage rock, psychedelic rock, and British Invasion sound, Dengue Fever is set to electrify Argyros Stage in the final Summer Sounds concert of 2021!

Tuesday Night Dance Line Dancing continues with Dev Edwards for the remainder of July! Dev has performed alongside country music legends as well as worked as principal dancer and choreographer for many TV networks including ABC sitcom 'Splitting Up Together', NBC sitcom 'The Guest Book', Paramount 'The Singles Table' with Alicia Silverstone, Disney's 'Toy Story' live production at The El Capitan Theater in Hollywood & numerous TV commercials - to name a few. These classes sell out quickly! July 20, and 27 remain. On August 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, capoeira makes its Tuesday Night Dance debut! This unique style was originally developed in the 1500s by enslaved West Africans in Brazil who passed on knowledge of fighting techniques by camouflaging them with music, singing, and dance. Stop by from 6:30-7:30pm Tuesdays in August for a month of this free-flowing blend of dance and martial arts, led by Instructor Mosquito from ABADÁ-Capoeira. Tuesday Night Dance is fun, upbeat, and designed for all ages and abilities-no dance experience required!

Segerstrom Center for the Arts' first ever Family Outdoor Concert Series is kicking off with The Lucky Band on Saturday, August 7 at 1:00pm. Formerly known as Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band, The Lucky Band have won Multiple GRAMMY and Emmy awards for their smart crafty lyrics with irresistibly fresh pop beats. They've been called "bilingual pop joy" by NPR, "THE face of kindie music" by the Washington Post and "the children's Beatles" by Entertainment Weekly. Lead by married couple Lucky Diaz and Alisha Gaddis and based in Los Angeles, their songs in both Spanish and English are rooted in their whimsical child-friendly imaginations and offer a musical and topical range aimed at exploring all of the wonder and joy of a young person's life. After eleven years and eleven albums, they're fresher than ever with a new name and new album, Paseo Lunar. Tickets are $15 and Activities and food trucks are available from 12:00pm-3:00pm.

To celebrate the end of summer, Argyros Plaza has its groove back with Silent Disco. Come dance the night away on Saturday, August 28 from 7:00-10:00pm. Silent DJ's will return to our outdoor stage with everyone's favorite tunes, times three. With three channels to choose from on your light up headphones, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you love party classics, or EDM, the Silent DJs will have you up and moving on the dance floor.

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings of 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.