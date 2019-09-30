Segerstrom Center Announces Lineup of Holiday Shows

A thrilling roster of international music, dance and legendary recording artists makes for a most spectacular holiday season at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. It all begins on December 1 when Mannheim Steamroller returns to the Center, followed by the return of American Ballet Theatre's delightful production of The Nutcracker (December 13 - 22), the popular annual presentation of Fiesta Navidad with Mariachi Los Camperos (December 19), Spanish Harlem Orchestra's Salsa Navidad (December 21), and all culminating with the elegant Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert (December 28).



To help take the stress out of year-round gift giving, the Center offers gift certificates that can be used for any of the many wonderful shows and performances. Gift certificates can be purchased through the Center's website at www.SCFTA.org or by visiting or calling the Box Office.



Tickets are available for purchase online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings of 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.



