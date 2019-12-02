Segerstrom Center Announces Line-Up Of Free Holiday Events On The Julianne And George Argyros Plaza

Bundle up, head for Segerstrom Center for the Arts, and enjoy the line-up of FREE performances and events this holiday season on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza. While American Ballet Theatre transforms the stage of Segerstrom Hall into the magical wonderland of The Nutcracker, live outdoor performances sprinkled throughout the month showcase some of the best and brightest local musical talent. The Holidays Around the World festival will bring you home for the holidays, as the Center turns the Plaza into an international celebration December 14 and 15. All are invited to experience beloved cultures and traditions while enjoying a winter wonderland filled with delightful performances, storytelling, arts and crafts, train rides, and even a special snowfall!

Trombone Christmas brings the cheer on December 13 with a big-band performance, followed by a festive performance from Davis Magnet School Choir (December 18), the all-female mariachi group Las Colibrí (December 19), singer-songwriter Jonathan Walsh (December 20 & 21), and more. It may be cold outside, but with the spirit of the season lighting up the Argyros Plaza - you'll want to bundle up and experience the magic with snowfall every night before Nutcracker performances (December 13-22).

Right after the New Year, join us for our third annual Dia de los Reyes celebration on the Plaza. This cultural tradition celebrates the arrival of the Three Kings. Enjoy free family-friendly activities, live performances from local groups, and a special appearance from Los Reyes Magos (the Three Kings) in celebration of this rich cultural tradition which commemorates the arrival of the Three Wise Men: Melchior, Caspar and Balthazar!

Live from Argyros Stage: Trombone Christmas



Friday, December 13, 2019

6:00 - 7:15 p.m.

This trombone ensemble returns to make a big-band splash for all to enjoy. Head to Argyros Plaza for their free holiday concert!

Holidays Around the World



Saturday, December 14, 2019

Sunday, December 15, 2019

11:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Watch the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza transform into a winter wonderland! Enjoy live performances that showcase traditions from around the world, including Mexican ballet folklorico, Indian Bollywood dance, German holiday folk dances, Chinese lion dance, and more. The festive family fun doesn't stop there - take a FREE ride on our Holiday Express train, create your own seasonal craft, and experience our special snowfall on the plaza!

Performers, Saturday*

Costa Mesa High School Jazz Band

South Coast Chinese Cultural Center

Orange County School of the Arts

Bollywood Deewane

Kaiser Elementary

Reverb Tap Company

Upstream

OC Cello Choir

Die Gemütlichen Schuhplattler

Island Inspirations

L'il Dickens Carolers

El Centro Cultural de Mexico

Performers, Sunday*

Upstream

OC Cello Choir

Die Gemütlichen Schuhplattler

Island Inspirations

L'il Dickens Carolers

South Coast Chinese Cultural Association Orchestra

El Centro Cultural de México Ballet Folklorico

* Artists and programs subject to change.

Give Back

Segerstrom Center will be hosting a drive for new and unused personal care items at Holidays Around the World, including shampoo, deodorant, heating packs, sunscreen and moisturizers, first aid kits, etc. Donations will benefit the residents at The Link transitional housing shelter in Santa Ana (operated by Mercy House). The Link is a 200-bed shelter for families, women, children, and unhoused adults. The donated items will be collected on both days of Holidays Around the World and delivered to The Link in time for the new year.

Live on Argyros Stage:

Davis Magnet School Choir

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

6:00 - 6:45 p.m.

Davis Magnet School Choir brings the spirit of the season to Argyros Stage. Enjoy their free holiday concert!

Live on Argyros Stage: Las Colibrí

Thursday, December 19, 2019

5:45 - 7:45 p.m.

Don't miss this all-female mariachi group! Las Colibrí ("The Hummingbirds") is a string ensemble like no other in its genre. With a lovely blend of vocal harmonies, contagious melodies, and traditional mariachi instrumentation, Las Colibrí will be sure to delight audiences of all ages.

Live on Argyros Stage: Jonathan Walsh



Friday, December 20, 2019

Saturday, December 21, 2019

5:45 - 6:45 p.m.

Enjoy holiday tunes from Southern California singer-songwriter Jonathan Walsh.

Pacific Chorale Holiday Sing-Along

Sunday, December 22, 2019

4:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Bring the whole family and join members of Pacific Chorale to sing your holiday favorites! Take a break from last-minute shopping to raise your voice in cheer.

JANUARY

Dia de los Reyes

Sunday, January 5, 2020

1:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Welcome the Three Kings when they arrive on Argyros Plaza!



Dia de los Reyes commemorates the arrival of the Three Kings: Melchior, Caspar and Balthazar. Spend the afternoon celebrating with live performances from local groups and entertainment for the whole family! Meet Los Reyes Magos, learn about Dia de los Reyes traditions around the world, snap a family picture at our photo op, and try Rosca de Reyes* (Kings' Cake). Kids will especially enjoy craft activities, storytelling, and fun prizes. Join us for this festive holiday on Argyros Plaza!

Performances

1:15 - Santa Ana High School Mariachi Los Santos

2:00 - Meet Los Reyes Magos (the Three Kings)

2:30 - OC Children's Therapeutic Art Center Ballet Folklorico and Flamenco

3:15 - Santa Ana High School String Ensemble

Artists and programs subject to change.

* Free while supplies last.

¡Ven a conocer a los Reyes Magos el 5 de enero en la Plaza Argyros!

El Dia de los Reyes conmemora la llegada de los Tres Reyes Magos: Melchor, Gaspar y Baltazar. Disfruta de una tarde de celebración con presentaciones en vivo de grupos locales y entretenimiento para toda la familia. Saluda a los Reyes Magos, conoce sobre las tradiciones de Dia de los Reyes alrededor del mundo, tómate una foto con tu familia y prueba la Rosca de Reyes*. Tendremos actividades especiales para los niños, como manualidades, cuentos y premios muy divertidos. ¡Únete a esta celebración especial!

Presentaciones

1:15 - Santa Ana High School Mariachi Los Santos

2:00 - Llegada de Los Reyes Magos!

2:30 - OC Children's Therapeutic Art Center Ballet Folclórico y Flamenco

3:15 - Santa Ana High School Ensamble de Cuerdas

Programación y artistas sujetos a cambios.

*Hasta agotar existencias.





