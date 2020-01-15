Segerstrom Center Announces Kandace Springs To Headline Jazz Series In February

Singer, songwriter and pianist Kandace Springs debuts an intimate evening of jazz, soul, and pop at Segerstrom Center for the Arts on February 22, 2020 in Samueli Theater at 7:00 and 9:00 p.m. With her smoky voice and sultry stage presence, the Nashville-based artist was dubbed by the Wall Street Journal as a "suave songstress."

Her first big break came when Prince invited the fresh force to perform alongside him at Paisley Park for the 30th anniversary of Purple Rain. Most recently she opened for multi-platinum and award-winning artists Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train along their co-headline North American summer tour in 2018. A natural talent unleashing a gentle sound, Springs makes her Center solo debut as part of the 2019-2020 Jazz Series performing a selection of jazz greats and songs from her most recent album Soul Eyes, produced by Grammy-winning producer Larry Klein (Lizz Wright, Melody Gardot, Joni Mitchell, Herbie Hancock).



Single tickets start at $39 and are available online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings of 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.





