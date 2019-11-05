Segerstrom Center Announces Holiday Programming

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is pleased to announce a thrilling roster of performances and events that celebrate the holiday season. It all begins on December 1 when Mannheim Steamroller returns to the Center, followed by a dose of laughter and some holiday shopping with Dixie's Tupperware Party (December 4 - 8), then American Ballet Theatre's delightful production of The Nutcracker (December 13 - 22), the popular annual presentation of Fiesta Navidad with Mariachi Los Camperos (December 19), Spanish Harlem Orchestra's Salsa Navidad (December 21), and all culminating with the elegant Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert (December 28).

To help take the stress out of year-round gift giving, the Center offers gift certificates that can be used for any of the many wonderful shows and performances. Gift certificates can be purchased through the Center's website at www.SCFTA.org or by visiting or calling the Box Office.

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings of 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

December 1, 2019 | Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Segerstrom Hall. Tickets start at $59.



Join the celebration as Mannheim Steamroller makes history again - celebrating 35 years of holiday magic as they bring their annual holiday tour to fans throughout the country. Experience the performance of the #1 Christmas music artist in history and, for the first time ever, hear the entire album that started it all, LIVE - "Mannheim Steamroller Christmas!"

Dixie's Tupperware Party

December 4 - 8, 2019 | Wednesday - Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday 2:00 and 7:00 p.m.; Sunday at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Samueli Theater. Tickets start at $39.



Lift your spirits and perhaps even get some holiday shopping done with Dixie's Tupperware Party. Dixie Longate, the fast-talking Tupperware Lady, returns for good ol'-fashioned Tupperware parties filled with outrageously funny tales, FREE giveaways and the most fabulous assortment of Tupperware ever sold on a theater stage!

American Ballet Theatre: The Nutcracker

December 13 - 22, 2019 | Wednesday - Friday at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m.; Sunday at 12:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Segerstrom Hall. Tickets start at $29.



American Ballet Theatre's sumptuous production of The Nutcracker is Orange County's must-see holiday tradition. Once again, audiences will be thrilled by ABT's incomparable dancers and delighted with Alexei Ratmansky's "cinematic creation" (Orange County Register). As the ballet unfolds to Tchaikovsky's beloved score, accomplished young students from Segerstrom Center's American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School appear alongside ABT's internationally acclaimed dancers to tell this family favorite tale.

Fiesta Navidad Mariachi Los Camperos

December 19, 2019 | Thursday at 8:00 p.m.

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Tickets start at $29.



Join us for one of Orange County's most beloved annual holiday traditions as the Grammy Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos returns to Segerstrom Center with Fiesta Navidad. Filled with music and dance, this colorful celebration of Mexican holiday traditions is perfect for the whole family.

Spanish Harlem Orchestra: Salsa Navidad

December 21, 2019 | Saturday at 7:00 and 9:00 p.m.

Samueli Theater. Tickets start at $39.



Celebrate the winter holidays with the Segerstrom Center debut of the two-time Grammy-winning Salsa and Latin Jazz band that will make you want to stand up and dance. It simply doesn't get any better when this Latin jazz powerhouse exudes energy on stage with musical precision that captivates audiences until the last note is played.

Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert

December 28, 2019 | Saturday at 8:00 p.m.

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Tickets start at $49.



Ring in the New Year with a glittery celebration of singing and dancing that will delight the senses. Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert recreates the beauty of Vienna's golden era and its elegance charms audiences of every age. This year's concert will feature a brilliant new program of Strauss Waltzes and sweeping melodies from beloved operettas performed by acclaimed European singers, champion ballroom dancers, the National Ballet of Hungary and the Strauss Symphony of America.





Related Articles Shows View More Costa Mesa Stories

More Hot Stories For You