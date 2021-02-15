Segerstrom Center Announces Argyros Plaza Programming for February and March 2021

They're dancing again and watching iconic feature films on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Government mandated COVID-19 guidelines have been loosened and the Center is again presenting its popular Saturday Wellness Classes featuring African Dance taught by Dr. Jewel, Tuesday Night Dance Classes with Broadway, film and television extraordinaire Lauren Lim Jackson, and Movie Nights, with Hidden Figures (March 5), The LEGO Movie (March 6), Roman Holiday (March 12) and Hello, Dolly! (March 13).

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.scfta.org/Events/Plaza-Events or by phone at (714) 556-2787 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Wellness Classes

There's no better place to get physical than the Center's Julianne and George Argyros Plaza. Dr. Jewel and African Soul International blend tradition, culture, history and music with these fun and vigorous dance workouts.

Saturdays: February 13, 20 and 27 from 11 am to noon.

Tickets: $10 per person and just 28 spaces are available.

Tuesday Night Dance Classes

Broadway's Lauren Lim Jackson will teach iconic moves seen on the Great White Way in such hit shows as Chicago, Memphis, Motown and Pretty Woman. Jackson, who hails from Orange County, credits include Finian's Rainbow, Wonderland, Memphis, Motown the Music and Pretty Woman the Musical (coming to the Center in the 2020-21 Broadway Season!). No experience necessary - the Argyros Plaza is strictly a no-judgement zone!

Tuesdays: March 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 6:30 - 7:30pm.

Tickets: $10 per person, 25 spaces available.

Movie Nights

Four Hollywood blockbusters - HIDDEN FIGURES on March 5, THE LEGO MOVIE on March 6, ROMAN HOLIDAY on March 12 and HELLO, DOLLY! on March 13. All movies will be closed captioned. Each a classic. March's Movie Nights have something for everyone. It's like a drive-in movie but without the carbon emissions.

Movie Night ticket prices are $20 for pods accommodating 1 - 3 people, $30 for pods accommodating up to 4 people, and $40 for pods accommodating up to 6 people. Guests are advised to determine the maximum number of people they anticipate attending to ensure your pod can accommodate your entire party. We will call you prior to your event to verify the number attending in your pod. Set-up begins at 5:30 p.m., with the movie starting at 6:30.

The LEGO Movie is presented with generous support from The Warner Family.

KEEPING YOU SAFE AT THE CENTER

The Center's outdoor presentations on the Argyros Plaza comply with government recommendations for Orange County's current tier status. Masks must be worn by all guests upon check-in and until they arrive at their assigned space. Contactless check-in will include wellness and touchless temperature checks. Hand sanitizer stations will be accessible throughout the Argyros Plaza. Chairs will not be provided for Movie Nights. Guests are invited to bring folding lawn or beach chairs, blankets and dinners and beverages. Barbecues and grills are not permitted.

