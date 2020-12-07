Segerstrom Center Announces Argyros Plaza December Programming Changes

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced that it will cancel or postpone most outdoor performances or large events on the Center's Julianne and George Argyros Plaza during the next few weeks.

On Sunday, December 6, 2020, the State of California issued a Stay-at-Home order for Southern California. To comply with the order, the Center has cancelled or postponed performances on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza during this period.

The state Stay-at-Home order encourages us all to continue to attend outdoor exercise classes and, specifically mentions outdoor yoga, as an excellent way to maintain physical and mental health. In this spirit, the Center will offer its planned outdoor yoga classes on December 9 and 16 from 4-5 pm. Each person enjoys the safety of an individual, safely distanced space, and masks are required.

Megan Hilty December 11 - rescheduled to February 13, 2021,

Nutcracker Tea Party Fundraiser December 12 & 13 - moved to a virtual event

Elf Move Night December 18 - canceled

Frosty & Rudolph Movie Night December 19 - canceled

Steve Tyrell, December 29 & 30 - remains scheduled at this time

