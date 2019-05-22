Segerstrom Announces Free Summer Jazz Series On The Argyros Plaza 2019

Back by popular demand, Segerstrom Center for the Arts proudly presents its second annual Summer Jazz on the Argyros Plaza concert series. This summer, every Friday night from 7-9 PM, join us for an all-star jazz line up featuring a wide range of jazz styles on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza. KJAZZ 88.1 Radio personality and jazz legend, Bubba Jackson is back to emcee!

Segerstrom Center for the Arts helped make Orange County a Southern California jazz mecca, presenting the world's finest musicians and vocalists in its annual Jazz Series for more than 30 years. The Center is continuing its dedication to FREE outside experiences on the Argyros Plaza with the Summer Jazz concert series, year two!

Starting Friday, June 7 through the very end of August, the robust line-up kicks off with The Phil Norman Tentet, a ten-player group that brings audiences the very essence of the best big band. In the week following the Tentet, The Jackie Rush Band opens before the Orange County School of the Arts Ambassador Jazz Orchestra directed by Dan St. Marseille performs a repertoire spanning early jazz to the present. OCSA's Ambassador Jazz Orchestra is led by saxophonist Dan St. Marseille, who has worked with many major jazz artists including singers Cab Calloway and Mel Torme. The third week of June brings Bryan Cabrera Trio, followed by An Evening with Calabria Foti and Bob McChesney.

Bob McChesney is an LA-based jazz trombonist famous for his ultra-fast and melodic solos. To finish out the month, The Paul Kreibich Quartet performs before Grammy-nominated Cheryl Barnes takes the stage with The Cheryl Barnes Band!

The first week of July brings jazz from around the world with Canadian pop crooner Matt Forbes and His Vintage Pop Orchestra. July 12, you are in for a treat with both Boyz and the Beez and The Natalie Jacob Jazz Band, who collectively reflect Latin jazz, blues and a splash of world music. Allow yourself to be serenaded on July 19 by the Ron Kobayashi Trio, followed by the Cathy Segal-Garcia Band. Jazz pianist Ron Kobayashi and his trio are three uniquely talented musicians, each bringing years of diverse musical experiences. Finally, we have a taste of Cuba with Cuban Jazz Night on July 26, featuring Calixto Oviedo and the Cuban Jazz Train. Calixto Oviedo is a Latin Grammy nominee and living encyclopedia of Cuban drumming and percussion, from the deep roots of African-influenced folklore to the hottest dance music and the cutting edge of jazz.

Lucky you, August has five weeks of jazz on Fridays, beginning with Clayton Cameron and the Jass Explosion. Cameron, a dynamic drummer who has perfected the art of brush technique once toured with Sammy Davis Jr. and Tony Bennett, as well as other legends of the jazz world. Warm August evenings pair perfectly with both the George Gilliam Quartet and the Connie Han Trio on August 9.

George Gilliam's natural talent and love for music gives every performance a vibe of authentic classic jazz! Blues Night rings in August 16 with The John Clifton Blues Band and The 44's Blues Band. Our second to last jazz night features Filipino Jazz! On August 23, the Mon David Quartet featuring Tateng Katindig on Piano takes the stage before "Queen of Jazzipino" vocalist Charmaine Clamor. Our final FREE jazz concert on the Argyros Plaza on August 30, is fan favorite Sweet Baby J'ai and the Women in Jazz All-Stars! Few entertainers can command a stage like the indefatigable Sweet Baby J'ai. She is one of the most respected and multi-faceted performers today and has toured the world with her genre- defying work which both embraces and expands the jazz tradition.

Host Jackson said, "We are going to bring all the different flavors of jazz because these artists are specialists in their instruments. All these players have played the musical scenes from movies and television. What we are bringing to Segerstrom Center for the Arts you will not find in LA, as this year we are uniquely different with the diversity of the music."

Jazz fans and families from across the county are encouraged to arrive early to settle in to enjoy picnic dinners, music and people-watching. George's Cafe will be open and serving Happy Hour priced beverages and their signature food. Beach chairs and easily portable seating items are welcome. Due to space limitations, tables, barbecues and similar food preparation are not permitted. Set-up begins at 6:00 p.m., with concerts starting at 7:00 p.m.





